New communal libraries on campus invite Mount Holyoke College students to discover and share books written in a variety of languages. to quiet evenings tucked in a tower of Williston Memorial Library with a book in hand, reading is a beloved pastime for Mount Holyoke College students. And when a story can be read in its native language, its world-building becomes even more immersive. A tale like “In the Time of the Butterflies,” set in the Dominican Republic, takes on new life in Spanish.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO