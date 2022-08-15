ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little World Libraries have popped up on campus

New communal libraries on campus invite Mount Holyoke College students to discover and share books written in a variety of languages. to quiet evenings tucked in a tower of Williston Memorial Library with a book in hand, reading is a beloved pastime for Mount Holyoke College students. And when a story can be read in its native language, its world-building becomes even more immersive. A tale like “In the Time of the Butterflies,” set in the Dominican Republic, takes on new life in Spanish.
Mount Holyoke College tops Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges”

Princeton Review ranks Mount Holyoke in the top 20 colleges and universities in the country in categories for academics, demographics and more. Mount Holyoke College is one of the top colleges in the country for 2023, according to The Princeton Review. Mount Holyoke was also ranked among the top 20 colleges and universities in categories for academics, extracurricular activities and demographics.
