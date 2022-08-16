Read full article on original website
Conn. Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families
More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
After Rise in Fatal ODs, Vt. Boosts Spending on Prevention Efforts
After losing ground in reversing fatal overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders in Vermont are now redoubling their efforts — including by strengthening prevention and recovery measures. "Tragically, we and the rest of the country have seen an increase in loss of life," Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, acknowledged...
Rhode Island Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Saturday. A spokesperson for the governor says McKee tested positive on Saturday night. McKee is vaccinated and has twice received a booster shot. He is currently taking antiviral medications and will isolate for five days while continuing...
Mass. Reports 8,224 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,224 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,830,211 cases and 20,025 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 176 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine
Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute
The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
Crisp Start Friday Before Weekend Warm Up
Summer-like warmth continues with into the weekend. Friday morning starts relatively cool and crisp in the upper 50s for areas with elevation, low 60s across the coast. The day is hot and sunny. High temperatures across the region approach 90, with a few interior locations surpassing that. With gusty winds...
