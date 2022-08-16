Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock is crashing, thanks to meme stock investors, a dog food entrepreneur, and a college student. If GameStop was the favorite stock of 2021 among individual investors, Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly lining up for this year’s crown among meme stock investors. But the home goods store seems to be packing all of the volatility of the one-time r/WallStreetBets favorite into a matter of days.

