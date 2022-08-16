ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

biztoc.com

Retirement accounts take hit, but investors stay the course

It was a rocky second quarter for many Americans who saw their retirement accounts take a hit as inflation roiled the stock market. However, a new study shows most investors are still committed to the long haul despite uneasiness over volatility. Fidelity Investment's latest Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis, released Wednesday...
biztoc.com

High Yields Today, Dividend Growth Tomorrow

Summary Dividend investing is often a forgotten but highly profitable form of retirement saving. We get divided further into dividend growth and income investing. Today, we can all come together to love these two great picks. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes

The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
biztoc.com

Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment

Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
biztoc.com

STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines

U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb higher on Friday

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise

It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites

Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
biztoc.com

Roth IRA transfer question

I currently have my Roth IRA with vanguard and I have a brokerage account with Fidelity. I was thinking about transferring my vanguard Roth to a fidelity Roth. My entire Roth IRA is currently invested in VTSAX. I would love to hear from you about your Roth IRA transfer question.
MarketRealist

How to Invest in Annuities the Right Way — Timing, Explained

An annuity is a financial product that provides guaranteed monthly payments to the investor. An annuity may be the investment you need to add to your portfolio now. How do you invest in annuities? When is the best time to invest in annuities?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people purchase...
