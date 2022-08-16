Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Retirement accounts take hit, but investors stay the course
It was a rocky second quarter for many Americans who saw their retirement accounts take a hit as inflation roiled the stock market. However, a new study shows most investors are still committed to the long haul despite uneasiness over volatility. Fidelity Investment's latest Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis, released Wednesday...
biztoc.com
High Yields Today, Dividend Growth Tomorrow
Summary Dividend investing is often a forgotten but highly profitable form of retirement saving. We get divided further into dividend growth and income investing. Today, we can all come together to love these two great picks. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes
The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter
The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
I’m 65 and want to retire in 6 months. I have a $125K annuity, plus $100K of money that I’m not sure what to do with. Should I get professional help?
I had $225,000 in my 401 and then rolled over $125,000 to an annuity at 7%. I just turned 65 and want to retire in six months, but I don't know what to do with the other $100,000. Should I hire a financial adviser to help?. To figure out how...
biztoc.com
Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment
Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making
Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.
Plunging Oil Has Top Energy Dividend Stocks on Sale: 7 to Buy Aggressively Now
Declining prices are putting the top energy dividend stocks back on sale. Investors wanting to initiate or add positions have a chance to buy some of the top names in the sector at prices that are the lowest this summer.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
CNBC
Treasury yields climb higher on Friday
U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise
It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites
Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
biztoc.com
Roth IRA transfer question
I currently have my Roth IRA with vanguard and I have a brokerage account with Fidelity. I was thinking about transferring my vanguard Roth to a fidelity Roth. My entire Roth IRA is currently invested in VTSAX. I would love to hear from you about your Roth IRA transfer question.
How to Invest in Annuities the Right Way — Timing, Explained
An annuity is a financial product that provides guaranteed monthly payments to the investor. An annuity may be the investment you need to add to your portfolio now. How do you invest in annuities? When is the best time to invest in annuities?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people purchase...
Comments / 0