fantasypros.com

8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)

While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Andrew Erickson’s Tight Ends to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers meets with Packers' WRs a day after critique

It appears Aaron Rodgers is working to smooth things over with the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers after calling them out on Tuesday. The receivers were told to meet with Rodgers, along with the Packers' other quarterbacks and top offensive coaches Wednesday morning prior to their second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers WRs on drops, poor route running

Three weeks into training camp, the Green Bay Packers are still very much working out the kinks with their revamped personnel on offense. The defection of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at the beginning of the offseason raised major questions. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is still looking for answers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings

Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
NFL
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 8/17/22

On this week's (early) mailbag episode, JJ looks into the idea of stacking ambiguous backfields, explains why A.J. Brown's average draft position is where it's at, talks about his favorite underrated offense, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
NFL

