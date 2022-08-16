ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
ABILENE, KS
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed

Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KANSAS STATE
