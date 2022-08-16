Read full article on original website
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene
DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
