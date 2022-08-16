Read full article on original website
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price: Why shares are crashing in a wild meme stock rollercoaster ride
Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock is crashing, thanks to meme stock investors, a dog food entrepreneur, and a college student. If GameStop was the favorite stock of 2021 among individual investors, Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly lining up for this year’s crown among meme stock investors. But the home goods store seems to be packing all of the volatility of the one-time r/WallStreetBets favorite into a matter of days.
Roth IRA transfer question
I currently have my Roth IRA with vanguard and I have a brokerage account with Fidelity. I was thinking about transferring my vanguard Roth to a fidelity Roth. My entire Roth IRA is currently invested in VTSAX. I would love to hear from you about your Roth IRA transfer question.
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin drops to weekly low of $21,814, down 6.9% on the day. Market capitalization of Bitcoin has more than halved, plummeting from $1.27 trillion last November to under $417 billion today. ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has also slipped to around $1,728, a 6.2% decline. User activity across...
High Yields Today, Dividend Growth Tomorrow
Summary Dividend investing is often a forgotten but highly profitable form of retirement saving. We get divided further into dividend growth and income investing. Today, we can all come together to love these two great picks. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Dow Jones Drops As Bitcoin Tumbles; BBBY Stock Crashes 47% On Cohen Sale
Bed Bath & Beyond shares crashed as much as 47% in premarket trade before paring losses to 42% in morning trade. GameStop (GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed it had sold its entire stake in the struggling retailer. The price of Bitcoin tumbled below $22,000. Applied Materials (AMAT), Deere...
