As News 12 Connecticut celebrates 40 years in local broadcast journalism, we look back at some of the most memorable stories.

News 12 Connecticut's roots in providing local news dates back to 1982. Cablevision News preceded News 12 , providing its subscribers ½ hour local newscast in the southwestern Connecticut area. The news division continued to grow until it became a 24-hour service under the News 12 Networks brand in 1995.