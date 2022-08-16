ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Mikulski and Luke led the Lady Flashes at the plate on Thursday

St. Aloysius softball players Abby Mikulski and Ali Luke led the Lady Flashes at the plate on Thursday. In the 9-5 win over Jackson Academy, Mikulski went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two-run scores. Luke also went 3 for 4 and hit three RBIs and got one run score.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VWSD cancels Meet the Gators, Vikings

The Vicksburg-Warren School District announced that Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikings have been cancelled. The events were slated to happen this evening. However, an email from the district was recently received stating the events tonight have been canceled. No reason was given. We will provide updates as they...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, 1939 – 2022

Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, of Vicksburg, passed away on August 18, 2022, at River Region Hospital after a short illness. He was 83. Bob was born on January 7, 1939 in Everett, Massachusetts, to Alden and Deborah Walsh. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and joined the US Army shortly after, serving as an MP. He moved to Vicksburg in the early seventies, and was retired from Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant. He loved his family and friends, he loved to golf, he loved to joke, he loved his USA Today crossword puzzles, he loved his little place on Biggers Court and he loved the Boston Red Sox.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Shootout on 2nd North and Clay

At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Last chance to audition for Rocky Horror at Westside Theater

Today is the last day to audition for this season’s performance of the Rocky Horror Show at the Strand Theater. Westside Theater Foundation, under the direction and production of Jack Burns, has been performing the Rocky Horror Stage Show on Halloween each year at midnight since 2010. The show first kicked off at the Coral Room located in The Vicksburg, and has since moved to the larger stage at The Strand. With the exception of a hiatus taken during the pandemic, the show picked up where it left off again last year for another successful run.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sherry Biedenharn Horan, 1936 – 2022

Sherry Biedenharn Horan passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was 86 years old. Sherry was born in Vicksburg, MS on March 11, 1936, to her parents Harry Cornelius Biedenharn and Sarah Christine Newman Biedenharn. She is preceded in death by her husband James R. Horan, Jr., and brothers Neil...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Police investigating several burglaries involving vehicles

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several burglaries involving vehicles this week. On Monday, Aug. 15, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an address on Mattingly Street in reference to the theft of vehicle parts. The victim stated someone cut the catalytic converter off a 1996 Jeep Cherokee. Auto Burglary.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Local firefighter recognized for years of service

Local Vicksburg Fire Department firefighter/EMT Rosalyn: “Earl” Davis was recognized for dedicating five years of service to the City of Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to congratulate their team member.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man found with meth after traffic stop

Vicksburg resident Justin Cantrell, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of methamphetamine. After a traffic stop by Vicksburg Police, 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found to be inside Cantrell’s vehicle. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday...
VICKSBURG, MS
NewsBreak
Sports
vicksburgnews.com

Search warrant reveals Vicksburg man to be in possession of cocaine

Donald Evans, 55, was taken into custody by Vicksburg police on Friday after a search warrant revealed him to be in possession of cocaine. Vicksburg police executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence where cocaine was found. He was subsequently charged with possession. Evans appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities make drug bust at gas station on Highway 18

Port Gibson authorities arrested a man for carrying a large amount of marijuana, money and a weapon on Thursday. According to Chief Russel Dorsey, Units responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the Citgo on Highway 18 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, Chief Dorsey spotted the suspect involved, Samario...
PORT GIBSON, MS

