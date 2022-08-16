Today is the last day to audition for this season’s performance of the Rocky Horror Show at the Strand Theater. Westside Theater Foundation, under the direction and production of Jack Burns, has been performing the Rocky Horror Stage Show on Halloween each year at midnight since 2010. The show first kicked off at the Coral Room located in The Vicksburg, and has since moved to the larger stage at The Strand. With the exception of a hiatus taken during the pandemic, the show picked up where it left off again last year for another successful run.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO