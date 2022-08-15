Read full article on original website
Blackberry Smoke Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘The Whippoorwill’ With Tour and New Music
Blackberry Smoke released their third album The Whippoorwill in August of 2012 through Southern Ground Records. It was the Georgia-based rockers’ first album to chart. It peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 8 on the publication’s Top Country Albums chart. The album represents a huge step forward for the band and set them up to be the country/Southern rock powerhouse they are today.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm
Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
Watch Korn and Evanescence's Amy Lee play Freak On A Leash together last night on first date of co-headline tour
Watch the video of Korn and Amy teaming up and find out what else both bands played during one of 2022's most anticipated shows
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
Footage of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Recording Terrifying ‘Iowa’ Screams Emerges
Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred. That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the...
Metallica Celebrate 40 Years of Live Shows With Mind-Blowing Performance
In 1981, a seventeen-year-old Lars Ulrich, desperate to escape a future as a professional tennis player (yes, really), put an ad in the local paper. In the ad, the teen announced that he was a drummer in search of a band. More specifically, he was on the hunt for musicians who shared his passion for metal.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Has Made Almost $5M Per Show
As Motley Crue and Def Leppard approach the last 12 dates of their joint North American "Stadium Tour" this summer, returns show the tour grossed an average of nearly $5 million per show in August. Get tickets here. The trek that started in June also features Poison, Joan Jett and...
BLACKPINK share new song “Pink Venom”
BLACKPINK have shared the lead single from their upcoming album Born Pink. The track, “Pink Venom,” comes with a new music video that can be seen below. The K-pop girl group's second album is out September 16 as announced last week alongside details of a world tour. Those dates kick off in October in Seoul, SK and take the group across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Oceania before finishing in Auckland, New Zealand on June 21 of next year.
Soccer Mommy shares Magdalena Bay remix of “Shotgun”
Sophie Allison shared Sometimes, Forever, her third studio LP as Soccer Mommy, in late June. Today, she’s returned with two new versions of the record’s lead single, “Shotgun” — a remix by Miami electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay and a “slowed and reverbed” edit. The latter rework is self-explanatory, but Mag Bay’s rendition is an entirely new take: Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin bring their bubblegum sensibilities to Allison’s lovelorn power ballad, exposing its latent dance floor potential.
Watch Grace Ives Perform “Lullaby” in TV Debut on Kimmel
Grace Ives made her television debut as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. She performed “Lullaby” from her new album Janky Star. Watch it happen—introduced by the show’s guest host, Desus Nice—and find her upcoming tour dates below. Read...
