BLACKPINK have shared the lead single from their upcoming album Born Pink. The track, “Pink Venom,” comes with a new music video that can be seen below. The K-pop girl group's second album is out September 16 as announced last week alongside details of a world tour. Those dates kick off in October in Seoul, SK and take the group across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Oceania before finishing in Auckland, New Zealand on June 21 of next year.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO