Read full article on original website
Related
Best inkjet printers in 2022 (plus back to school deals)
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Before you or your student goes back to school, make sure you have a reliable printer. Check out the best...
technewstoday.com
How to Print Double Sided on Mac?
As Mac supports duplex printing, it lifts off the burden of rummaging through your pages and you no longer have to manually flip individual pages over and over again. All you have to do is determine what you want to print on which side, and it automatically does the work for you!
technewstoday.com
How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?
Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.
technewstoday.com
What is DMG Files on Mac? How to Find, Open or Delete It
If you download a Mac application from outside the app store, you’ll notice that it’ll have an extension .dmg. And through this DMG file, you can set up and run the particular application on your computer. However, the process of unpacking the DMG files can be a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac
The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer. The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be...
Back to school deals: Student laptops, software, printers, science kits & more
Looking for the best back to school deals for laptops, software, printers, headphones, and more? Here are our favorites for school and college students.
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
technewstoday.com
How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?
The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
technewstoday.com
How to Add AirPods to Find My iPhone?
Apple’s AirPods have a compact and portable design. In a lot of ways, this comes in handy. But the design also increases the likelihood of it getting lost. Luckily, Apple does provide reliable security services to prevent the loss and theft of AirPods. On the iPhone, you can track your AirPods using the Find My service.
makeuseof.com
How to Remotely Install Apps on Android Through the Play Store Website
Have you ever needed to install an app when you haven't got your phone with you? Or if it's tucked away in a bag and not easily accessible? Or maybe you want to download lots of apps at once, and would find it easier to use multiple tabs in a desktop browser?
technewstoday.com
LG TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s How to Fix It
Without a Wi-Fi connection on your TV, your streaming experiences come to a halt. You may encounter issues connecting your LG TV to the internet when your Wi-Fi network does not appear on your TV. Or, even if it appears, you will get “Unable to join” error message.
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
technewstoday.com
Steam Guard Not Showing Code in Steam App? Try These Fixes
The steam guard helps prevent unauthorized access to your Steam account by adding an extra layer of security to your account. However, sometimes when you’re trying to set up the Steam Guard Authenticator on your Steam app, you can’t receive the SMS code to complete the setup. In a few cases, you can’t see the Steam guard even when you have enabled the Authenticator.
technewstoday.com
Hotmail Not Receiving Emails? Try These Fixes
Throughout the transition from Hotmail to Outlook, Microsoft has maintained the reliability of this email client. However, it’s normal to run into some errors sometimes. If you’re not receiving emails in Outlook, it’s probably because of some changes in the settings. Or, it can sometimes happen when Outlook’s server is down. Either way, here is an article on how you can fix this error.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”
Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation. But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into BIOS on Asus Motherboard
Basic Input/Output System, or simply BIOS, is responsible for loading OS into your computer’s RAM. Basically, this acts as an intermediary that helps the OS interact well with its firmware. Indeed, ASUS motherboards are quite popular as they’re affordable and have better onboard features, heat sinks, and thermal designs....
Comments / 0