Yukon, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Firework conversation fizzles out

Imagine Yukon celebrating Independence Day in a similar style to Mustang. During a Tuesday study session, the city council took that leap of imagination with an apparent lack of enthusiasm to change the status quo. Vice Mayor Jeff Wootton asked for the item to be placed on the study session...
YUKON, OK
OKC VeloCity

Historic Capitol Hill plans new plaza

Oklahoma City's Historic Capitol Hill is building a new plaza for its downtown area. “The Historic Capitol Hill business district has envisioned a plaza for probably two decades, and has been trying to figure out how to fund a project,” Historic Capitol Hill Executive Director Gloria Torres said. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire

Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon senior apartments’ owner eyes late ’22 reopening

The owner of a Yukon senior living community plans to reopen by the end of this year after flooding damage closed the facility nearly six months ago. Tenants at the Residence at Yukon Hills, 105 E Bass, were displaced Feb. 25 when a pipe burst during extreme cold weather. Occupants of the two-story, 60-unit apartment building had no choice but to move out because the structure was uninhabitable.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow

The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Roads paved to Canadian County Fair

EL RENO – All roads will lead to the 68th Annual Canadian County Free Fair – and the main road will be resurfaced in time for the festivities. The fair will open next Wednesday, Aug. 24 and run through Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon

NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

