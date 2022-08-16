Read full article on original website
yukonprogressnews.com
Firework conversation fizzles out
Imagine Yukon celebrating Independence Day in a similar style to Mustang. During a Tuesday study session, the city council took that leap of imagination with an apparent lack of enthusiasm to change the status quo. Vice Mayor Jeff Wootton asked for the item to be placed on the study session...
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
OKC VeloCity
Historic Capitol Hill plans new plaza
Oklahoma City's Historic Capitol Hill is building a new plaza for its downtown area. “The Historic Capitol Hill business district has envisioned a plaza for probably two decades, and has been trying to figure out how to fund a project,” Historic Capitol Hill Executive Director Gloria Torres said. The...
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon senior apartments’ owner eyes late ’22 reopening
The owner of a Yukon senior living community plans to reopen by the end of this year after flooding damage closed the facility nearly six months ago. Tenants at the Residence at Yukon Hills, 105 E Bass, were displaced Feb. 25 when a pipe burst during extreme cold weather. Occupants of the two-story, 60-unit apartment building had no choice but to move out because the structure was uninhabitable.
KOCO
Slate of events through this weekend to honor Clara Luper, whose sit-in ushered in civil rights era
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma civil rights icon will be honored this weekend for her work to end segregation. The celebration marks 64 years since Clara Luper and her 13 students sat in at Katz Diner. The fiesta to honor Clara Luper’s legacy kicks off Thursday evening at the...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow
The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena
The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
yukonprogressnews.com
Roads paved to Canadian County Fair
EL RENO – All roads will lead to the 68th Annual Canadian County Free Fair – and the main road will be resurfaced in time for the festivities. The fair will open next Wednesday, Aug. 24 and run through Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
Oklahomans help woman fulfill her mother’s dying wish – and you can, too
Habitat for Humanity's Critical Home Repair team is looking for volunteers to help Anna complete much-needed renovations to her late mother's NE OKC home.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
KOCO
Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon
NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
Photos: Adorable dogs looking for loving home
Although we're in the midst of the 'Clear the Shelters' initiative, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still struggling to find loving homes for pets in need.
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
KOCO
Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
Stillwater Parents Demand Books Be Removed From School Libraries
Several Stillwater Public School parents are demanding the district ban certain books from the school libraries. They said some have highly explicit sexual material. Parents addressed their concerns at a recent school board meeting. Parents approached the podium with a list of novels. A few books they want gone are...
Oklahoma City Zoo selling world’s first NFT designed by orangutan
You could own a unique collectible while also supporting the conservation of wild orangutans and their habitat.
Ingrid’s: NW OKC staple closes after 45 years
Ingrid's Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.
okcfox.com
Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone looking for stand-ins in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone needs stand-ins for upcoming shoots in Oklahoma City. Stand-ins work in place of actors and actresses between takes to help the camera and lighting crew while they focus their instruments. No prior acting experience but...
