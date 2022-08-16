Read full article on original website
What is DMG Files on Mac? How to Find, Open or Delete It
If you download a Mac application from outside the app store, you’ll notice that it’ll have an extension .dmg. And through this DMG file, you can set up and run the particular application on your computer. However, the process of unpacking the DMG files can be a little...
How to Disable Firewall on Windows, Linux & Mac
A firewall examines all the incoming and outgoing data to prevent unauthorized data exchange. It means that if any unwanted virus or trojan gets into your computer, it will prevent it from sharing information about your PC with the attacker. However, the firewall sometimes interrupts connections for some applications. So,...
How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?
Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
Windows Not Accepting Passwords? How to Fix It?
If you share your computer with multiple users, you must have secured your account with an access password or PIN. However, when the operating system does not accept the password, it’s obvious to create panic. Windows users report similar issues where they cannot access their device and are met...
How to Enable or Disable Cookies on Mac
While browsing through a new site, you might receive a pop-up notifying you to accept the cookies. Websites request to accept their cookies to store useful user information, track browser activity, and personalize site settings. If you accept the request, the site you’re on will create a cookie (which is...
How to Cancel Discord Nitro?
Discord is a free-to-use application where anyone can sign up and get going. Similarly, users can subscribe to Discord Nitro to move a notch up and get additional features. But, if you are thinking of saving some extra bucks and using the free version, you can cancel the Discord Nitro.
How To Run Sh. Or Shell Script In Windows
Files with the .sh extension, i.e., shell scripts, are designed to be run by Unix shells such as Bourne or GNU Bash. If you attempt to run shell scripts in Windows, it won’t work as the commands won’t be recognized by default. Instead, you’ll have to introduce a...
How to Fix “Server IP Address Could Not Be Found” Error?
You may encounter an error message, “Server IP address could not be found,” while searching for a website from your browser. This simply means the browser is not able to establish any connection with the webserver of the website you are looking after. This issue can occur either...
How to Make a Welcome Channel in Discord?
Do you want to create a channel that will show a welcome message when someone joins your server? With the help of built-in features and several bots in your discord server, we will teach you to make a welcome channel in Discord. This article includes the most common ways to...
How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?
Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.
How to Open or Edit Word Documents Without Word?
Generally, the Microsoft Office subscription is expensive for one-time use. You do not have to purchase the entire Office package as there are multiple ways you can open or edit Word documents without the Microsoft Application itself. Although you will not have all features available as the Microsoft Word application,...
How to Change the Default Font in Outlook
If you send/compose numerous emails in Outlook, seeing the same font repeatedly can get a little boring. To mix things up and remove the manual font-changing process, you can change its font and various properties like color, size, effects, etc., to create a personalized experience. Fortunately, Outlook provides a wide...
How to Convert Word DOC to PDF?
Microsoft Word has a built-in feature to convert its DOC file to PDF. The PDF file is a generally accepted file format to present or share a document. If you create a professional document like your resume from Microsoft Word, it is best to export it as a PDF. If...
How to Add AirPods to Find My iPhone?
Apple’s AirPods have a compact and portable design. In a lot of ways, this comes in handy. But the design also increases the likelihood of it getting lost. Luckily, Apple does provide reliable security services to prevent the loss and theft of AirPods. On the iPhone, you can track your AirPods using the Find My service.
How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error
Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
My Phone Not Connecting to Computer – How to Fix it
Backing up your phone data to your PC is now very convenient with a USB cable. But what do you do if your computer doesn’t detect your phone at all?. Under normal circumstances, your phone will notify you about the USB connection and give you options to either charge only or file transfer or use it as an image transfer mode. You can transfer data back and forth with your computer if you choose the file transfer or FTP option.
How to Change Discord Background?
Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look. Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only...
How To Fix Destination Path Too Long Error
Windows has a limitation of 255-260 characters for the path length of a folder. If while transferring a folder, the new path length of the folder or any subfolder were to exceed this number, Windows does not allow transferring the files at all. Instead, it’ll give you the “Destination Path Too Long” error message.
Why is My XFINITY Router Blinking Orange? How to Fix It
When you see a blinking orange light on your XFINITY router, it means there’s a firmware upgrade processing. It could be downloading the update to the router or installing it. There’s no way to tell what point it’s at in the process while it’s happening. While you want to let a router firmware update complete, if the light lasts for a long time, it might mean something isn’t working.
