Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Make a Welcome Channel in Discord?
Do you want to create a channel that will show a welcome message when someone joins your server? With the help of built-in features and several bots in your discord server, we will teach you to make a welcome channel in Discord. This article includes the most common ways to...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Discord Background?
Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look. Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only...
technewstoday.com
How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?
Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.
technewstoday.com
How Do I Fix 0xc000000f Error in Windows?
The 0xc000000f error occurs if BCD (Boot Configuration Data) file is not present or the system can’t read this file. The error is usually accompanied by a “BCD file is missing or contains error” or the “Required file is missing or contains errors” message. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error
Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
technewstoday.com
How to Cancel Discord Nitro?
Discord is a free-to-use application where anyone can sign up and get going. Similarly, users can subscribe to Discord Nitro to move a notch up and get additional features. But, if you are thinking of saving some extra bucks and using the free version, you can cancel the Discord Nitro.
technewstoday.com
Hotmail Not Receiving Emails? Try These Fixes
Throughout the transition from Hotmail to Outlook, Microsoft has maintained the reliability of this email client. However, it’s normal to run into some errors sometimes. If you’re not receiving emails in Outlook, it’s probably because of some changes in the settings. Or, it can sometimes happen when Outlook’s server is down. Either way, here is an article on how you can fix this error.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Cookies on Mac
While browsing through a new site, you might receive a pop-up notifying you to accept the cookies. Websites request to accept their cookies to store useful user information, track browser activity, and personalize site settings. If you accept the request, the site you’re on will create a cookie (which is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Format to FAT32 on Windows
The FAT32 (File Allocation Table) format is the oldest out of the three system formats on Windows. Although it is old, it has one advantage over all the other formats, and that is the compatibility factor. Unlike the NTFS, all operating systems can read a FAT32 format. It is also...
technewstoday.com
Windows Not Accepting Passwords? How to Fix It?
If you share your computer with multiple users, you must have secured your account with an access password or PIN. However, when the operating system does not accept the password, it’s obvious to create panic. Windows users report similar issues where they cannot access their device and are met...
technewstoday.com
How To Run Sh. Or Shell Script In Windows
Files with the .sh extension, i.e., shell scripts, are designed to be run by Unix shells such as Bourne or GNU Bash. If you attempt to run shell scripts in Windows, it won’t work as the commands won’t be recognized by default. Instead, you’ll have to introduce a...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Server IP Address Could Not Be Found” Error?
You may encounter an error message, “Server IP address could not be found,” while searching for a website from your browser. This simply means the browser is not able to establish any connection with the webserver of the website you are looking after. This issue can occur either...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Discord Ringtone and Notification Sound?
By default, the Discord app comes inbuilt with its own ringtone and notification sound. So, unless you change it manually, your phone calls ring with the same default tone. However, you can set a distinct ringtone and notification sound by tweaking a few settings in your Discord App. It would surely turn some heads and make you stand out in the crowd.
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
technewstoday.com
How to Convert Word DOC to PDF?
Microsoft Word has a built-in feature to convert its DOC file to PDF. The PDF file is a generally accepted file format to present or share a document. If you create a professional document like your resume from Microsoft Word, it is best to export it as a PDF. If...
technewstoday.com
How to Upload a File or Video to Google Drive?
It is possible that the contents on your phone or computer may accidentally get erased or corrupted. So, uploading them to Google Drive will ensure safety and flexibility to access them from other devices with the same Google account. Likewise, the size restriction can be a stumbling block when you...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Firewall on Windows, Linux & Mac
A firewall examines all the incoming and outgoing data to prevent unauthorized data exchange. It means that if any unwanted virus or trojan gets into your computer, it will prevent it from sharing information about your PC with the attacker. However, the firewall sometimes interrupts connections for some applications. So,...
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Destination Path Too Long Error
Windows has a limitation of 255-260 characters for the path length of a folder. If while transferring a folder, the new path length of the folder or any subfolder were to exceed this number, Windows does not allow transferring the files at all. Instead, it’ll give you the “Destination Path Too Long” error message.
technewstoday.com
YouTube Keeps Pausing Randomly? Here’s How to Fix It
Nobody likes being interrupted while watching their favorite shows. If you’re one of the 2.6 Billion active users of YouTube, you would most definitely relate to this issue. The popular streaming platform isn’t new to such errors, which can sometimes be quite bothersome. Fortunately, as the service has...
Comments / 0