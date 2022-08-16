Read full article on original website
Related
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
The Windows Club
How to remove Display from Desktop in Windows 11/10
If you have a multiple monitor setup on your Windows 11/10 Enterprise and/or Pro for Workstations edition, you can remove and restore a connected external display on demand without having to physically disconnect and reconnect the display OR turn on or off the display power for the Specialized Display. In this post, we will show you how to remove the Display from the Desktop in Windows 11/10.
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app
Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop. Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology. It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after...
The Verge
Windows 10 and Chrome are about to make switching default browsers even less painful
Microsoft lost quite a bit of goodwill by forcing the Microsoft Edge browser on uninterested users — but maybe those days are nearing an end? For a possible preview of the future, check this GIF from Leopeva64, who has a future version of Google’s Chrome web browser on their machine, alongside the 2H22 update to Windows 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
PC Magazine
Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?
Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
makeuseof.com
How to Remotely Install Apps on Android Through the Play Store Website
Have you ever needed to install an app when you haven't got your phone with you? Or if it's tucked away in a bag and not easily accessible? Or maybe you want to download lots of apps at once, and would find it easier to use multiple tabs in a desktop browser?
technewstoday.com
How To Run Sh. Or Shell Script In Windows
Files with the .sh extension, i.e., shell scripts, are designed to be run by Unix shells such as Bourne or GNU Bash. If you attempt to run shell scripts in Windows, it won’t work as the commands won’t be recognized by default. Instead, you’ll have to introduce a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
technewstoday.com
How to Calculate Days Between Two Dates in Excel
Microsoft Excel has different functions to carry out specific calculations in its spreadsheets. Among these several functions, the DATEDIF function calculates the number of days, months, and years between two cells. In this article, we will be discussing how you can calculate the total number of days, months, and years...
technewstoday.com
How Does a Computer Mouse Work?
With all the addition of new technology and features, there are many different types of mouse with different working principles. From ball mice that use mechanical precision, optical mice that use light sensing technology, to wireless mice that use radio frequency. The computer mouse may look plain and unassuming, but it is not so simple. There’s an interesting insight into how it actually works.
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
technewstoday.com
How to Open or Edit Word Documents Without Word?
Generally, the Microsoft Office subscription is expensive for one-time use. You do not have to purchase the entire Office package as there are multiple ways you can open or edit Word documents without the Microsoft Application itself. Although you will not have all features available as the Microsoft Word application,...
technewstoday.com
How to Make a Template on Notion
If you love planning, organizing, and customization, Notion is your best friend. What makes this tool so unique is that there are basic blocks that you can work around with however you like. It is effortless to write, create, and share pages that look aesthetically pleasing without many restrictions like other platforms.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Discord Background?
Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look. Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only...
technewstoday.com
How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac
The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer. The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be...
technewstoday.com
How to Format to FAT32 on Windows
The FAT32 (File Allocation Table) format is the oldest out of the three system formats on Windows. Although it is old, it has one advantage over all the other formats, and that is the compatibility factor. Unlike the NTFS, all operating systems can read a FAT32 format. It is also...
technewstoday.com
How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?
Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Cookies on Mac
While browsing through a new site, you might receive a pop-up notifying you to accept the cookies. Websites request to accept their cookies to store useful user information, track browser activity, and personalize site settings. If you accept the request, the site you’re on will create a cookie (which is...
technewstoday.com
How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?
Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.
Comments / 0