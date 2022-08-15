ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

abcnews4.com

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
heraldadvocate.com

SC State Hall of Famer Named Interim AD

ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State Hall of Famer Keshia Campbell has been named the interim director of athletics at her alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Campbell will assume her duties immediately. Campbell, the second female athletics director to lead the SC State Program, brings a wealth of experience...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Beamer Family Foundation gives back to four Richland Two elementary schools

University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife Emily held an inaugural event to officially launch a partnership between the Beamer Family Foundation and four Richland Two Elementary Schools. The Beamer Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports education, law enforcement, and other great causes,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State dealing with housing shortages

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

South Carolina baseball hires Monte Lee, Chad Caillet departs

A major change is happening within the South Carolina baseball program. Assistant coach Chad Caillet is leaving his role and former Gamecocks assistant coach Monte Lee will return to Columbia, accepting the vacant position. A family situation came about for Caillet and his wife and children needed to return to...
COLUMBIA, SC
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
ciu.edu

I see God at work at CIU!

I believe that God is doing something incredible on our campus. As student body president my goal for this year is to see a revival across campus among the students. Since becoming president in May, I have actively worked to fan the spark I noticed in my junior year, into a flame.
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Columbia Museum of Art affinity group welcomes largest class of new board members

Columbia, S.C. – The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), is pleased to welcome its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history. Ten new community leaders have been elected to the FAAAC board of directors, beginning their terms in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Columbia Star

Asouzu returns to Dreher

Ariel Asouzu will be returning to the Dreher High School family. She is a 2007 graduate of Dreher and served as a school counselor at Dreher. She is returning for the 2022-2023 school year as an assistant principal. Asouzu was previously an assistant administrator at Crayton Middle School. She says...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
CAMDEN, SC

