CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old Deseria Travis. Travis was last heard from on May 10. She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of Aug. 7. If anyone sees Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO