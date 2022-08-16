Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
Inside Nova
InFive: Route 28 intersections, jury duty questionnaires and storms possible today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28 with new intersection designs. 4. Land preserved. A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Something exciting is going on here
The city of Manassas Park has never really been on my radar. It struck me as a place without any particularly interesting attractions. That being said, my search for something to write about caused me to attend the ribbon-cutting on July 16 to celebrate Manassas Park’s new City Hall and public plaza. Jirani Coffeehouse was there giving away drinks and pastries, so I had nothing to lose.
Inside Nova
Warrenton pilot charged after flying at low altitude over Orange County neighborhood
A pilot from Warrenton faces misdemeanor charges for flying at extremely low altitude over the Lake of Woods community in Orange County earlier this summer. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened July 10 at 2:05 p.m. when the pilot flew over the neighborhood “at a height of less than 100 feet.”
Inside Nova
InFive: Body found, school security and thunderstorms possible
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Jaylen Custis, 18, is choosing campaign fliers and headshots as he prepares to be the youngest candidate running for the Prince William County School Board in 2023. 4. Bringing back the guild. Supporters of Northern Virginia’s opera scene are hoping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
New book focuses on man who helped bring Fairfax County into modern era
It’s been 32 years since J Hamilton Lambert finished his decade of service as Fairfax County executive, but his impact on the history of the county and Washington region is evident. During his decade at the helm, he:. • Enabled a pro-development (split between Republicans and Democrats) Board of...
Inside Nova
Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel
An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
Inside Nova
COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
Inside Nova
Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Regional home sales decline as market 'calms' from past frenzy
Home-sales declines across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions may be seen as a case of the haves and have-nots, as homes in tip-top condition are drawing buyer interest away from those that are not. “Well-maintained, updated properties that are priced correctly are still in very high demand,” said Heather...
Inside Nova
State test scores up in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park
Prince William County Schools saw gains in almost all subject areas on the 2021-22 Standards of Learning exams, though pass rates still remained below pre-COVID levels. Across the school system’s in-person test-takers, pass rates on the state exams increased in reading (from 72% to 75%), mathematics (54% to 67%), history and social studies (59% to 70%) and science (57% to 63%). The one major subject that saw a decline in scores was writing, where 70% of takers passed, down from 79%.
Inside Nova
New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park
Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
Inside Nova
Marshall, McLean schools awarded for good conduct
Marshall and McLean high schools were two of 54 member Virginia High School League schools that received Stay in the Game awards for the 2021-22 sports school year. The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
What have you done for your legacy lately?
When you hear the word "legacy" what do you think of? For me, I just think, "I'm not that important." Or, "My actions in this life should be enough." If you think that way, too, that might stop you in your tracks and you do nothing at all about your legacy.
Inside Nova
Home-sellers still getting more on per-square-foot-basis, but increase slows
Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening. With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine...
Inside Nova
Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby along James Madison Highway
Two Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a healthy baby boy in the line of duty last Saturday after a mother in labor was forced to give birth along James Madison Highway because she could not make it to the hospital on time, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff's office.
Inside Nova
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.
Inside Nova
Fairfax homes market fails to break the billion-dollar ceiling in July
What had been a billion-dollar sales month for Fairfax homes in July 2021 didn’t quite reach that height in July 2022, according to new data, but prices kept on rising despite headwinds in the market. A total of 1,285 properties went to closing across the county last month, down...
Inside Nova
OnStage continues at the Workhouse in Lorton
The Workhouse Arts Foundation’s new series of live musical performances continues this month through late fall. The series, “On Stage, Live Music at the Workhouse,” began in February, and performances are held in the Workhouse Arts Center’s McGuireWoods Gallery Theatre, as well as in its outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theatre. The Workhouse Arts Center is in Lorton.
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. Wingate is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
Inside Nova
Defending state champion Colgan gets back to work
On the gym wall closest to Colgan’s atrium resides a newly unveiled team picture commemorating the Sharks’ Class 6 state volleyball championship. On the court during practice, an experienced and deep group of players dart around with enthusiasm and intensity as head coach Keith Mesa instructs and encourages.
Comments / 0