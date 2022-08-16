ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Inside Nova

Around Prince William: Something exciting is going on here

The city of Manassas Park has never really been on my radar. It struck me as a place without any particularly interesting attractions. That being said, my search for something to write about caused me to attend the ribbon-cutting on July 16 to celebrate Manassas Park’s new City Hall and public plaza. Jirani Coffeehouse was there giving away drinks and pastries, so I had nothing to lose.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Body found, school security and thunderstorms possible

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Jaylen Custis, 18, is choosing campaign fliers and headshots as he prepares to be the youngest candidate running for the Prince William County School Board in 2023. 4. Bringing back the guild. Supporters of Northern Virginia’s opera scene are hoping...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel

An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

Regional home sales decline as market 'calms' from past frenzy

Home-sales declines across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions may be seen as a case of the haves and have-nots, as homes in tip-top condition are drawing buyer interest away from those that are not. “Well-maintained, updated properties that are priced correctly are still in very high demand,” said Heather...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

State test scores up in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park

Prince William County Schools saw gains in almost all subject areas on the 2021-22 Standards of Learning exams, though pass rates still remained below pre-COVID levels. Across the school system’s in-person test-takers, pass rates on the state exams increased in reading (from 72% to 75%), mathematics (54% to 67%), history and social studies (59% to 70%) and science (57% to 63%). The one major subject that saw a decline in scores was writing, where 70% of takers passed, down from 79%.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park

Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

Marshall, McLean schools awarded for good conduct

Marshall and McLean high schools were two of 54 member Virginia High School League schools that received Stay in the Game awards for the 2021-22 sports school year. The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
MARSHALL, VA
Inside Nova

What have you done for your legacy lately?

When you hear the word "legacy" what do you think of? For me, I just think, "I'm not that important." Or, "My actions in this life should be enough." If you think that way, too, that might stop you in your tracks and you do nothing at all about your legacy.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

OnStage continues at the Workhouse in Lorton

The Workhouse Arts Foundation’s new series of live musical performances continues this month through late fall. The series, “On Stage, Live Music at the Workhouse,” began in February, and performances are held in the Workhouse Arts Center’s McGuireWoods Gallery Theatre, as well as in its outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theatre. The Workhouse Arts Center is in Lorton.
LORTON, VA
Inside Nova

Defending state champion Colgan gets back to work

On the gym wall closest to Colgan’s atrium resides a newly unveiled team picture commemorating the Sharks’ Class 6 state volleyball championship. On the court during practice, an experienced and deep group of players dart around with enthusiasm and intensity as head coach Keith Mesa instructs and encourages.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

