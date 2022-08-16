OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eugenio Suarez homered twice and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners cruised to their fourth straight win, 10-2 over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Marco Gonzales (8-12) allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings and beat Oakland for the third time this season. Seattle maintained a half-game lead over Toronto for the AL’s top wild card spot. The Mariners (66-54) are 37-15 over their last 52 games, best in the league over that span. Suarez went deep twice off left-hander Cole Irvin (6-11), hitting a two-run homer in the fourth that put Seattle ahead 3-2 and then lining a three-run shot to center in the sixth to make it 6-2. Suarez has 22 homers this season, his first with Seattle, and 151 since 2018, the most in the majors during that span.

