Fake Facebook post warning about serial killer spreading in Alabama
A debunked Facebook post warning about a serial killer who targets women while they are driving had found its way to Alabama. The post has been circulating on social media for more than a week. All the wording is the same, except the poster changes the name of the city involved – in this case, Huntsville.
Montgomery man suspected in I-85 shootings, victim in critical condition
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man is in custody after investigators say he shot at random motorists in three separate incidents along I-85 in east Alabama and west Georgia Wednesday morning. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from […]
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision about whether she should carry her baby to term, even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive. Nancy Davis is 13 weeks pregnant with her second child. She got her...
11 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of methamphetamine among other drugs seized in Northern Alabama in July
Authorities said first responders throughout Madison County and Huntsville responded to 543 overdoses since January. 40 of the overdoses resulted in deaths, according to HPD.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church “If they are here, and they want to go, we want to get them somewhere,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. (NCD)
WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
ADPH urges preparedness ahead of flu season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Australia’s bad flu season is a warning sign for the U.S. of what could come in the fall and winter months. The country saw 212,573 cases and 246 deaths related to influenza during its winter season. Alabama influenza cases have decreased within the past three...
Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1982 Boston murder
MASSACHUSETTS, USA — (BOSTON) A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his...
Maternal health care is disappearing in rural communities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Maternal health care is disappearing in rural parts of the country, including right here in Alabama—making it tougher for people to get the care they need to deliver healthy babies. According to the American Hospital Association, nearly half of rural hospitals across the U.S. don’t...
Alabama leaders look to improve business incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a renewed push from state leaders to bring new, higher paying jobs to Alabama. But in order to do that, business experts and state leaders say they need to provide better incentives to attract those new employers. And just this week a newly formed commission met for the first time to do just that.
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Alabama getting better at doling out COVID-19 funds to people facing eviction, advocates say
Alabama’s program to help renters during the pandemic has taken a turn for the better, advocates say, after significant delays in distributing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 rental assistance. Still the state has given out less than half of the federal money it received. During the...
New user-friendly website highlights Alabama Department of Archives and History resources
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new website is up and running to make all of the resources the Alabama Department of Archives has to offer more easily accessible. The website is the culmination of a multi-year project to improve and enhance the agency’s online presence. “The creation of our...
Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds
(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic. But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state. WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this...
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
