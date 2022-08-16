ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WISCONSIN STATE
Something to Smile About

Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
MADISON, WI
700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
LA CROSSE, WI
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
Website Claims Must Have Food Item Illinois Residents Love Most

Every state raves that their food is the best of the best, but one website claims they found what each state LOVES the most. Bestlifeonline.com claims to have found each state's favorite food items. Some are snacks, others or toppings (for hot dogs and sandwiches) and others are fast food places. However, when it came to Illinois' must-have food item I was a bit questionable. The websites claimed relish as the must-have food item every Illinoian loves, uh not this one.
ILLINOIS STATE
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
Did You Know This Is Wisconsin’s Most Popular Junk Food Item?

When you think of junk food, do you think of candy? I know I don't. I think of food items like chips, cookies, and muffins. Well, today that changes!. In a state where a lot of cheese flows through your bloodstream, you'd think Wisconsin's favorite junk food item would be something cheesy or cheese related. Thankfully, it's not. If you are craving a little bit of a crunchy, caramel goodness today and looking for new junk food to give a try, how does a Twix sound?
WISCONSIN STATE
