Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department took to Twitter to say its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”But they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had...

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 16 MINUTES AGO