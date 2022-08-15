Read full article on original website
Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall
Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department took to Twitter to say its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”But they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had...
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
Montana pickup truck driver hits family in Glacier National Park, kills 2 with shotgun
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
