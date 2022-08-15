Read full article on original website
Forrest Chadwick wins Republican Primary in race for new Wyoming House District 62 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Former Natrona County Commissioner Forrest Chadwick won the Republican Primary in the race for the House District 62 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Chadwick secured...
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk. Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
county17.com
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
wylr.net
Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates
Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
oilcity.news
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
county17.com
HF Sinclair spokeswoman: Sinclair facility layoffs won’t impact other facilities or customers
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An HF Sinclair Corp. spokeswoman on Aug. 12 said the Sinclair, Wyoming, layoffs and the change in organizational structure doesn’t impact its other facilities or Sinclair customers. “No additional layoffs are expected at this time at the Sinclair, WY facility, other than those previously announced,”...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘In a Land of Awe’: Casper author explores majesty of wild horses in Wyoming’s own backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — In early August, a Casper photographer uploaded a photo he captured of wild horses in Wyoming this summer. Within a week, thousands of people from around the world had seen it. What is it about wild horses that leads people from across the planet to seek...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Reported Burglary, Wanted Person: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2:16 a.m. A woman and her friend called in for officers to stand by...
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
oilcity.news
Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
oilcity.news
Man pleads guilty to joining window-shooting spree, will be released after 72 days in jail
CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to participating in a car window shooting spree last April. As part of the agreement, Casey Neal will be released from detention on a $7,500 signature bond. He has been in jail for 72 days, his attorney Bailey Lozarri said. Bond had been set at $7,500 cash or surety.
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny weekend; western Wyoming could see storms, heavy rain starting Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — While western Wyoming could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Friday, the Casper area can expect a sunny weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a variety of weekend events happening, including Saturday’s “Riverfest” at Crossroads Park as...
oilcity.news
Missing juvenile found in inclement weather during search and rescue operation on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — A person described as a male juvenile with a cognitive disability was rescued after becoming separated from a group at the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain on Friday, Aug. 5. According to a release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in just before...
