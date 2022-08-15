Sentence delayed for Lehigh Acres couple that plead guilty to COVID relief fraud

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – A federal judge said Friday he needs more time to decide on a sentence for the Lehigh Acres husband and wife who pleaded guilty to COVID relief fraud.

Anthony and Amber Bruey were supposed to find out if they’ll spend time in prison – and if so, how many years – but that didn’t happen after new information came to light in the courtroom.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors have said the Brueys created several fake companies to apply for and get more than $880,000 in PPP and EIDL relief money. The Brueys then spent the money on things like expensive vehicles, UTVs, trips and even a home in North Carolina, according to federal prosecutors.

In addition, prosecutors have said both of them were on probation for other criminal cases – Anthony for a 2016 battery and aggravated assault case against Amber. The federal indictment also revealed that some of the stolen relief money was used to make a restitution payment in Amber’s criminal case.

The pair pleaded guilty to several COVID relief fraud charges earlier this year.

Those details were already known prior to the sentencing hearing, but among the new revelations heard by the judge Friday was the fact that Amber is currently pregnant. The child was conceived after the pair knew they were facing possible prison time.

Both Anthony and Amber apologized to the judge for the fraud, but he ultimately asked for more time to decide on a punishment.

No cameras are allowed inside federal court, but before and after the hearing, the NBC2 Investigators tried asking the Brueys questions, including if they had anything to say to the public after admitting to stealing from a taxpayer-funded program.

They weren’t interested in talking.

“You’re harassing me,” Anthony told NBC2 as we asked questions about the fraud. “You’re following me and harassing me.”

The Brueys will be back in court next month, when the judge is expected to hand down a sentence.

The Bruey’s COVID relief fraud case is just one of several in southwest Florida. Businessman Casey Crowther was sentenced last year to 3 years in prison for relief fraud. The NBC2 Investigators also reported on fake farms, including a non-existent apple orchard in Cape Coral, that received PPP money.

In fact, experts told NBC News the PPP theft is as much as $80 billion in the U.S. – about 10% of the total PPP money given out.