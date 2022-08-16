Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location
In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
10 things New Yorkers overhear while on line for a bagel
It’s not a perfect Sunday morning in New York City until you stroll over to the deli or even a famous local joint to pick up the breakfast of champions—coffee and the expertly curated bagel order of your preference. Whether it’s a toasted everything or a BEC on a roll that fuels the rest of your day, sometimes what you notice on line at a New York bagel store is as worthwhile as the.
Is the pizza at Di Fara's new outpost as good as the original?
Di Fara Pizza, the beloved Brooklyn pizzeria founded by the late Domenico “Don” Di Fara, now has a location on South Street in the Seaport District just steps away from Pier 17. The space boasts indoor and outdoor seating and offers several specialty pies at any given time....
Order up! Food truck dishes out free meals to NYC kids
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City kids flocked to a food truck Wednesday to order their chicken or peanut butter sandwiches as part of an initiative offering free meals to children this summer. No Kid Hungry and the Department of Education teamed up to bring a revamped food truck to Sara D. Roosevelt Park […]
Jollibee opens in Times Square
Jollibee, a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants, has opened a location in New York City's Times Square. Dozens of fried chicken aficionados lined up outside to wait for the doors to open. Good Day New York's Christal Young tasted Jollibee's famous fried chicken.
How Brooklyn entrepreneur Jackie Summers used his second chance at life to break barriers
NEW YORK – August is National Black Business Month and one Brooklyn man used his second chance at life to highlight his Caribbean ancestry. Jackie Summers typically begins his story from the hardest moment of his life, 12 years ago. “The doctor found a tumor the size of a...
Early Addition: Someone in NYC last year bought a lotto ticket worth millions and still hasn't claimed it
Because the ticket is going to expire soon, here are your early links: migrants can stay in NYC hotels, haunted NJ school to be demolished, Finland's prime minister not sorry for partying, Dr. Oz owns a ton of houses, Garth Brooks' honky tonk-slash-police station, U.S. men's soccer jerseys suck, and more. [ more › ]
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars
"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
It’s home sweet home no more
From the time her son, Gabriel, was 4 years old, Maryann McCabe and her partner, David Burrows, knew they wanted to build a home together at 511 West 232nd Street, a 66-unit prewar co-op that Burrows bought into in the nineties. Their small family lived in his unit on the fifth floor facing Ewen Park, where families walk their dogs and kids run through sprinklers in the summer.
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
Man Assaulted by Group on E Train in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A group of men approached a 56-year-old man on the E...
GOODBYE, CUBBERLY, New Dorp
I always love it when I can uncover ancient street signage. One such sign is, or was until recently, right here on Oakley and Cubberly Places. It was a true Staten Island ancient artifact…a mounted yellow and black street sign that dates from Staten Island’s first examples of standardized street signage. Examples of these are indeed precious and few today. I am not sure when these were installed but we can safely say it’s somewhere between 1925 and 1950 judging from the lettering.
NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct
NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
