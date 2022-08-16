Read full article on original website
WBOC
Free Breakfast, Lunch to be Offered to Wicomico Public School Students for 2022-23 School Year
SALISBURY, Md. - For the 2022-23 school year, Wicomico Public Schools will participate in the federal program known as CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). The program offers all Wicomico students breakfast and lunch at no charge. Applying for free or reduced meals is not necessary to receive meals at no cost.
WMDT.com
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October
A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October. The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown. “Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s...
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
WBOC
Optimistic Outlook for Wicomico County Fair
SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting. The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy. But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
starpublications.online
Pat Jones passes executive director baton during AFRAM Festival opening ceremony
Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival Director Pat Jones, who served as emcee throughout last Saturday’s 25th annual festival, officially passed the baton to incoming Executive Director Jalynn Powell during the opening ceremony. “I’m soaking everything in. I’m super excited to catch the baton and go forward,” said Powell, who is...
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
WBOC
Downtown Salisbury Development is Making Progress
Progress is being made on "The Ross", a fourteen story apartment complex in the heart of downtown. The project started back in 2020, but covid caused an eighteen month delay.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington welcomes new police officers
Wilmington Police are welcoming their newest officers. 13 people graduated from the 101st Wilmington Police Academy on Friday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. They will start their new assignments on Monday - working with a more senior police officer for at least six months. “There is something special...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
nationalblackguide.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
WMDT.com
22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
Dover, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kent Island High School football team will have a game with Dover High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
Cape Gazette
Price Reduction on 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condominium in The Peninsula
33585 WINDSWEPT DRIVE #7303 / The Peninsula, Millsboro. Opportunity knocks with this private Windswept condominium shaded by mature trees with distant views of the golf course and pond. Located in the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Why wait to build? Start enjoying the fabulous resort lifestyle of the Peninsula this year. This 2br/2full bath is 1,325 Heated/AC sq ft with a screened balcony, in unit laundry, a storage room and a covered parking space in the garage. A major upgrade is the completely new HVAC in 2018. This Sanibel model is in one of the eleven Windswept buildings and all feature elevators and storage and constructed by the national award-winning Schell Brothers. Nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans (3), and recessed lights throughout. The open floor plan features a living room anchored with a gas fireplace, wall mounted TV and flanked by two built in bookcases with storage. The kitchen features forty-two-inch-tall Maple cabinets with glass display cabinets and dove tail drawers. The kitchen counter tops are granite with GE Profile appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. The Sanibel model offers two large bedrooms with private baths. The luxury owner’s suite offers room for a sitting or desk area, two closets including one large walk-in closet. There is a nice sized foyer and generous coat closet. Off the foyer is the laundry room and utility room with the hot water heater and HVAC. Enjoy the private screened porch after a day of fun in the sun and the three swimming pools and bay beach. The Windswept buildings are adjoining the nature trails, butterfly garden and golf course. Relax at the Nature Center in the Marina Bay neighborhood. Here you will find a screened in pavilion with stone fireplace and picnic benches for gatherings. The Wildlife Observatory features boardwalks and a kayak launch with Indian River Bay access. The HOA also covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance. snow removal, trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, and 24-hour staffed security with a gated entrance. The Peninsula community is 800 acres on the Indian River Bay and offers world-class amenities. The clubhouse features a large restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, billiard room, private events room, wine room, men and women's lounges, pro shop, putting greens, driving range, bocce courts, and the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. The adjacent Lakeside village features a fitness center, full spa, aerobics room, indoor, outdoor heated adult only pool, and a sandy beach wave pool, hot tubs, miniature golf course, pool side restaurant, game room, tennis, pickle-ball, and dog park. Relax on the private bay beach and enjoy kayaking, paddle board, or bring your boat to the floating day dock, pick up family and friends and explore the bay. Located just thirteen miles to historic Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Delaware boasts low real estate taxes (Less than $1,000 per year for this condominium) and no sales tax. All furnishings available as a separate bill of sale.
WBOC
Vanderson R Jean-Charles
Vanderson Jean-Charles, 23, of Laurel, DE died on August 1, 2022 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Born on June 4, 1999 in Gonaives, Haiti, he was the son of Ernst and Mimose Jean-Charles. Vanderson graduated from Laurel High School where he played soccer and ran track & field. To read full obituary,...
ChristianaCare drops out of deal to buy Crozer Health
ChristianaCare’s plans to expand into the Philly area have blown up. The Wilmington health care system announced Thursday that it will not be buying Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The two systems had announced the signing of a letter of intent for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect on Feb. 11, 2022. Since then, a joint statement ... Read More
andnowuknow.com
Wegmans Announces Store Opening Date in Delaware; Jared Fedor Details
WILMINGTON, DE - A new location is joining the Wegmans store network, and the retailer recently announced its upcoming opening date. Set to open its doors on October 26, the 84,000-square-foot store situated just outside Wilmington, Delaware, is now looking to fill 185 part-time jobs as hiring and training get underway.
