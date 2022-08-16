Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Kids Under 17 Will Need A Contract To Use Warrensburg Community Center
Over the past couple of years, at least a few times a year there have been reports on Facebook or in Warrensburg relevant Facebook groups about unruly, inconsiderate, teens and tweens using or hanging out at the Warrensburg Community Center. Now, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is attempting to rectify the problem.
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
Thieves Get Away with Two Trailers & a Grill
Sedalia Police took a theft report at Tractor Supply, 3901 W. Broadway, on Wednesday morning. An employee said that sometime overnight, someone stole two trailers and a grill, collectively valued at $7,616.42.
S&P Raises City of Sedalia’s Credit Rating One Half Point
The City of Sedalia's credit rating increased by a half point last week after Standard & Poors Global conducted a review. Back in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first made itself known in Sedalia, Sedalia's credit rating was AA- stable. The uncertainty of the pandemic, added to the fact that Sedalia was borrowing money at the time to build the Heckart Community Center, prompted S&P to lower the outlook on the rating from stable to negative.
Run for Freedom Returns To Missouri Veterans Home
The 20th annual Run for Freedom 5K and 10K, sponsored by the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League (VAL), will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Runners from all over West Central Missouri and Eastern Kansas participate in this event to help enhance...
Courtney Tanner Named Sedalia Parks & Rec Lifeguard of the Year
Each outdoor pool season, Sedalia Parks & Rec pool staff nominates someone for a Lifeguard of the Year award. Courtney Tanner is the recipient of that award for 2022. Courtney is a pool manager and lifeguard. “She is a problem solver, leader, and role model for staff and patrons. She...
800 FFA Members Help ‘Feed Missouri Kids’ at Mo State Fair
The Lowel Mohler Building was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as about 800 FFA members converged on the facility to take part in “Feeding Missouri's Kids.”. The project began in 2017, and this year around 150,000 packaged meals were picked up & distributed by area food banks. This...
Sedalia Parks and Rec Adds Easy Inclusion To Children’s Parks
I know a lot of us really like to see kids of all walks of life playing together. It's just heartwarming to know that kids are kids, and they don't have hate in their hearts. They just want to play and have fun! So when I saw this (admittedly it's been a couple of weeks since they posted it, but I live under a rock, so) it gave me a warm feeling.
Four Injured in Johnson County Accident
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 43-year-old Damon Dunlap of Paris, was at Highway 50 and NW 501 Road around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to yield to a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old Darrell Carter of Warrensburg.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
