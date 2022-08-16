During last week’s Ag Progress Days, I had the privilege of recognizing a record 18 families for having a Century or Bicentennial Farm in Pennsylvania. The program showcases the strength and resilience of the Pennsylvania farm family by recognizing farms that have been in the same family for 100 or 200 years. This event has become a keystone of both Ag Progress Days and the Farm Show each year, and for good reason.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO