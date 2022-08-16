Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Why Farming and History Go Hand in Hand [Opinion]
During last week’s Ag Progress Days, I had the privilege of recognizing a record 18 families for having a Century or Bicentennial Farm in Pennsylvania. The program showcases the strength and resilience of the Pennsylvania farm family by recognizing farms that have been in the same family for 100 or 200 years. This event has become a keystone of both Ag Progress Days and the Farm Show each year, and for good reason.
Lancaster Farming
Local farmer touts benefits of no-till farming
Aug. 17—HERMITAGE — Tilling often seems like an integral part of farming, but one group — the Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance — is trying to change that for the benefit of farmers and the environment, with a local farm attracting statewide attention. Bill Cannon, owner of East...
Lancaster Farming
Seed Inoculant Program Yields Mixed Results in Pennsylvania
A pilot program launched this spring in several northeastern Pennsylvania counties gauging the effectiveness of seed inoculant yielded some early results. During a soil health field day hosted by the Columbia and Luzerne conservation districts, a panel of farmers who participated in a pilot program to reduce their starter fertilizer with BioCoat Gold, a biological seed treatment and inoculant produced by Advancing Eco Agriculture, revealed if there was a benefit.
Lancaster Farming
Large Colorado agrivoltaic solar project could set precedent in power generation
A proposed solar-energy farm in western Colorado that will provide local power was approved after an initial rejection and is attracting attention from solar advocates who say it could set a statewide precedent. In a meeting Tuesday, the Delta County Commissioners approved a plan by Denver-based Guzman Energy for an...
