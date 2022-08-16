ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

Why Farming and History Go Hand in Hand [Opinion]

During last week’s Ag Progress Days, I had the privilege of recognizing a record 18 families for having a Century or Bicentennial Farm in Pennsylvania. The program showcases the strength and resilience of the Pennsylvania farm family by recognizing farms that have been in the same family for 100 or 200 years. This event has become a keystone of both Ag Progress Days and the Farm Show each year, and for good reason.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Local farmer touts benefits of no-till farming

Aug. 17—HERMITAGE — Tilling often seems like an integral part of farming, but one group — the Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance — is trying to change that for the benefit of farmers and the environment, with a local farm attracting statewide attention. Bill Cannon, owner of East...
HERMITAGE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Seed Inoculant Program Yields Mixed Results in Pennsylvania

A pilot program launched this spring in several northeastern Pennsylvania counties gauging the effectiveness of seed inoculant yielded some early results. During a soil health field day hosted by the Columbia and Luzerne conservation districts, a panel of farmers who participated in a pilot program to reduce their starter fertilizer with BioCoat Gold, a biological seed treatment and inoculant produced by Advancing Eco Agriculture, revealed if there was a benefit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy