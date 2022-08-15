Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen Walters
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
I worked at Disneyland and now I live 6 minutes away. Here are 11 things I always do in the parks.
I've always loved Disney, and after working on Main Street, I moved right by the California parks. Here are all the best things to do, see, and eat.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In
Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
Disneyland Changes Spark Worry
Disneyland is increasing annual pass renewal pricing by 8% to 16%. They are still not available for new buyers. Even the most expensive annual pass now includes blockout dates. It's not all bad news, as Disneyland is introducing discounts for its Genie+ program for all passes. You’re reading a free...
Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs
Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center that's free to enter. But it's not always magical to visit.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disneyland Brings Back Something Guests Will Be Thrilled About
Disneyland fanatics planning to catch the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade or the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, which both end on Sept. 1, enjoy the Halloween season at the park Sept. 2-Oct. 31 or maybe visit Disneyland for the holidays from Nov. 11- Jan. 8, might be shelling out a lot of money to visit the park or its sister venue California Adventure multiple times.
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
disneytips.com
These Backstage Tours Are Finally Returning to EPCOT!
Backstage tours are among some of the most popular experiences for fans of Walt Disney World, with tours offering behind-the-scenes looks at attractions, and exclusive areas of Disney Parks not otherwise seen. Many of the backstage tours at Walt Disney World have returned since they were paused at the onset...
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
dlnewstoday.com
New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
disneytips.com
Magic Keys Are Back at Disneyland, But There’s a Catch!
News just broke that Disneyland’s Annual Passes, Magic Keys, are back at the Resort! What’s the catch, you ask? The beloved Passes are only up for renewal, with no new sales available. There are four Keys for Southern California residents to choose from starting August 18, and they all have blockout dates.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
What we've lost — and what we've found — in abandoned theme parks
There's something fascinating about the life and demise of theme parks — the taste of nostalgia, that everything has an end, the unforgiving churn of capitalism, the loss of beloved structures.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Splash Mountain Troubles Extend Beyond US Theme Parks
Splash Mountain has been the topic of a lot of Disney conversations as of late. There are two main reasons for this. One of those is the debate over The Princess and the Frog retheme that is going to happen at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The other reason is the fact that the ride logs seem to be sinking while Guests are on them more frequently. So far, most of the sinkings have been limited to Walt Disney World, but now we are seeing that the ride logs are also sinking at Disney Parks around the globe.
