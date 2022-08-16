Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign
Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
butlerradio.com
Former SRU VP Speaks Out After Position Was Eliminated
Listen to our full interview with Dr. Amir Mohammadi below:. A former Slippery Rock University cabinet member is speaking out after having his position eliminated earlier this year. Our newsroom spoke with former Senior Vice President of Administration, Global Engagement, and Economic Development Dr. Amir Mohammadi, who made multiple accusations...
butlerradio.com
SUCCEED Selling Lemonade To Benefit Butler Cheerleaders
Slippery Rock University’s outreach facility on Main Street in Butler is giving back to local students with an upcoming event. SUCCEED is holding a Lemonade Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a youth outreach opportunity. This week the group is partnering with the Butler Cheerleaders to volunteer...
butlerradio.com
More Details Released On Middle School Plans
Although students will not be returning to the Butler Middle School next month, officials are moving ahead with new plans for the facility on East North Street. Representatives from Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation spoke to the Butler School Board earlier this week about turning the school into a “multi-use training and business facility”. It will ideally include dedicated spaces for workforce training, small business support, manufacturing prototyping, and lease space for business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
German General Consul To Visit Saxonburg For Mingle On Main
Saxonburg’s Mingle on Main happens tonight, with a special guest who will be in attendance. Once a month, Saxonburg closes down Main Street to traffic and allow residents to check out vendors and shops downtown. Tonight, German Consul David Gill will be visiting the town. He was invited to...
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
butlerradio.com
Joyce Jardine
Joyce Jardine, 78, of Renfrew, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 17, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital. She was born July 19, 1944, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Griffith and the late Doris Watson Vandenberg. Joyce graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She received a Associate’s degree...
butlerradio.com
Larry C. Mainhart
Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. He was born May 25, 1954, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Craig Mainhart and the late Mary (Abranovich) Mainhart. Larry graduated from Butler High School. He received an Associate Degree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Election Review Hits Pause; Commissioners Say Process ‘Very Educational’
After spending the last couple of weeks conducting a review of the 2020 election, the Butler County Commissioners are opting to stop the process at the moment. The commissioners say that the initial process wanted to look at three different precincts, but time has run out for them to finish the third—which was Middlesex Township. However, the commissioners expressed interest in reviewing the results of the 2022 election for that precinct.
butlerradio.com
Robert Peter Hutnick
Robert Peter Hutnick,77, of Butler fell asleep in the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Bob was born in New York City in 1945, son to the late Peter and Anna Hutnick. He grew up in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and proudly never forgot his family’s early roots. He married Paulette in 1966 and together they shared 56 years of a loving marriage.
butlerradio.com
Saeler-Solkovy Set For 15th Annual Ride This Weekend
The 15th annual Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride will be held this Saturday. The ride begins and finishes at the Beer Garden on Route 38 in North Washington. Registration will be held from 9am to 11am – with kickstands up at 11am. They return for a dinner party after the ride,...
butlerradio.com
County Probation Officers Agree To New CBA
Probation officers in Butler County have reached a new collective bargaining agreement. The four year deal will see a 2.75 percent jump in pay for the first year. It’s followed by increases of either 3 percent or 2.75 percent over the next three. The county commissioners say they appreciated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Butler County Sports HOF announces 2022 class
The Butler County Sports Hall of Fame will honor 12 former athletes and the 1953 Chicora high school boys basketball team at their annual ceremony set for Saturday, September 24th at the Lyndora American Legion. Dave Haas, Bob Stanley, Denny Barger, Steve Hall, Clint Eury, Amanda Sharbaugh, Don Barclay, Cole Baxter, Danica Snyder and Joe Monteleone will be honored along with the late Ray Weiland. Ben McClure will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
butlerradio.com
Theresa Dawn Chutz
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents. Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave...
butlerradio.com
Second Service Launch
The Bible said things were going to get darker…more than ever right now, we need a Christ-centered. Gospel driven church. So we are making room for you! Starting Sept. 11th, we will be having 2 services! Join us on Sundays at 9am or 11am at 118 N. Fairview Main Street, Petrolia, PA 16050. Kidz classes available during both service times. For more info, visit harvestpa.org or call 724.548.5643.
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley golfers top Butler
The Seneca Valley boys golf team defeated Butler 185-203 at Cranberry Highlands Thursday. Bucas Brun led the Raiders as medalist with a 34. Casey Clawson added a 36. Tyler Garvin shot a 38. Wyatt Kos led Butler with a 38. Xander Downing shot a 39.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Magistrate’s Office To Move
The Butler Township Magistrate’s office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new 10-year-lease at the former Friedman’s headquarters location on Fairground Hill Road. Commissioners say the magistrate’s office at the current location on the Sunnyview property is difficult to maintain and is not financially feasible....
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
butlerradio.com
Dorothy Marie Glantz
Dorothy Marie Glantz, 76, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1946 in Pittsburgh. She was the mother of the late William Glantz Jr., and Christine Glantz. Wife to late husband William Glantz Sr, grandmother to Shannon Stevens and Katrina Glantz. She was loved and will be forever missed. Butler services through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service at 8 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Racoon State Park, PA 18 Hookstown, PA 15050.
butlerradio.com
James D. Kurtz
James D. Kurtz, 77, of Butler passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Mt. Pleasant on July 9, 1945 to the late Carl and Ellen (Gula) Kurtz. James was a career veteran who served his country honorably for over 23 years in the U.S Navy. He loved hunting, collecting guns, pets, outdoors, and most of all his family and his time in the military. James was the beloved husband of Donna (Saeler) Kurtz since their marriage on July 21, 1972; father of Karen Kurtz and David (Kiesha) Kurtz; brother of Suzanne Harvey; and grandfather of Kairi, Marek, Arianna, and Jocelyn. Jim is also survived by a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his son Carl Kurtz. Viewing and funeral were held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Comments / 0