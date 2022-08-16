James D. Kurtz, 77, of Butler passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Mt. Pleasant on July 9, 1945 to the late Carl and Ellen (Gula) Kurtz. James was a career veteran who served his country honorably for over 23 years in the U.S Navy. He loved hunting, collecting guns, pets, outdoors, and most of all his family and his time in the military. James was the beloved husband of Donna (Saeler) Kurtz since their marriage on July 21, 1972; father of Karen Kurtz and David (Kiesha) Kurtz; brother of Suzanne Harvey; and grandfather of Kairi, Marek, Arianna, and Jocelyn. Jim is also survived by a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his son Carl Kurtz. Viewing and funeral were held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO