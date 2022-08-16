Bol Bol Brutally Trolls His Biggest Twitter Fan Account For Sharing A Fake Screenshot: "Please Stop Doing This For Likes"

Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
Julius Erving Names His Favorite Player: NBA World Reacts
Earlier this week, Julius "Dr. J" Erving sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers Fan Nation account for an interview. During the conversation, Erving was asked who is favorite current NBA player is. The Hall of Famer named Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard as his favorite player. "Kawhi is...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Maralee Nichols Subtly Slams Womanizing Tristan Thompson's Social Media Claims That He 'Got Wiser'
Hitting him where it hurts! Maralee Nichols appeared to slam her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after he claimed to have grown "wiser" in a recent Instagram post. "I never switched sides, I switched lanes," the NBA pro wrote on Thursday, August 11. "I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same #DontTryMe.""Less time on captions, more time on actions," Nichols wrote only a couple of days later next to sultry gym selfie. "Never skip a leg day."KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S DAUGHTER TRUE IS OBSESSED WITH HER NEW BABY BROTHER: 'SHE IS LOVING BEING A BIG SISTER'"Oh gosh mama throwing...
LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'
Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Destroys Coach In "Hard Knocks" Who Asked Him When Was The Last Time He Did A Calf Raise: "Today."
Kevin Durant is a player that is well-known to be willing to go on social media and defend himself from haters. We have often seen him clap back at people on Twitter, and it seems as though that happened today. An NBA fan posted a video of a weightlifting coach...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released
Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Names Michael Jordan And Luka Doncic As NBA Players That Would Be The Best Salesmen: "Michael Is Really Great At What He Does There."
The NBA is a league of star players making millions and, in recent times, with more financial literacy, growing that wealth to even greater proportions. Just look at Shaquille O'Neal, who has a huge portfolio of business ventures that have made him richer than most people can dream of being.
Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News
Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete
Chrisean Rock was once known for more than being Blueface’s girlfriend. Twitter heaps praise on her athletic ability. The post Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted An Awesome Video To Instagram
Carmelo Anthony posted a very cool video to Instagram. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but the best years of his career came when he played for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Has A Major Challenge For Kyrie Irving Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season: "If Kyrie Wants To Be One Of Those Dudes That's Getting 200-Plus Million Like A Bradley Beal, Like A Zach LaVine, He's Got To Show Up This Year."
When he's healthy or away from drama, there aren't many players better than Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. He has a perfect skill set, and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. But the fact remains that over the last few seasons, fans haven't really seen...
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."
The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
Yardbarker
Legendary Detroit Pistons Center Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As Greatest Player Of All Time: "He's 6'8", 285 Pounds, Runs Like The Wind, And Jumps Out Of The Gym."
LeBron James has tried proving to the world that he is the greatest player in the history of basketball for the last few years. While there is a conversation to be had, many people still pick Michael Jordan over LeBron because of the differences in their accomplishments. MJ has a...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Signaling That They Want To Run It Back With Kevin Durant: "They Want To Bring This Team Back. We'll See If Kevin Durant Goes Along With That."
The Brooklyn Nets have truly been the belle of the ball so far during the offseason. The ongoing drama within the franchise with its stars has been the cause of this, so perhaps not in the way they might have wanted. Kevin Durant's trade request, his subsequent ultimatum, and the aftermath of that are still being discussed daily around the NBA world.
Yardbarker
Mychal Thompson Claims Russell Westbrook Will Prove Doubters Wrong Next Season: "Russ Is Going To Come In With The Right Attitude To Prove Everybody Wrong."
Russell Westbrook finished a terrible 2021/22 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, looking nothing like he and the Lakers' faithful expected him to be, earning a lot of criticism thanks to his inconsistent performances, and his lack of accountability and more. It was a tumultuous first campaign for Russ,...
Report: Jazz have received offers for Donovan Mitchell from 'outside New York' they like 'a lot'
Joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is another NBA star with an uncertain future as the 2022-23 season nears. The Jazz are reportedly comfortable keeping Mitchell into the season and beyond. Though, the 25-year-old is still likely to be headed...
