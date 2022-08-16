Mariah Carey has faced pushback from two singers known for recording holiday music after the star attempted to register the term “Queen of Christmas” as a trademark. Carey’s 1994 song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ made her synonymous with the festive season, and has led to her being popularly dubbed “Queen of Christmas”. In March 2021, she filed an application to trademark the exclusive usage of the title, along with “QOC”, “Princess of Christmas” and “Christmas Princess”. The application was made public July 12, starting a period when parties can file an opposition to the application.

