Read full article on original website
Related
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies
When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
DMA’S share new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announce UK shows
DMA’S have shared their new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announced a trio of UK shows for October – you can listen to the track in the below video. After previewing its release last week, the Australian band have now returned with their first new material since 2021’s ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ EP.
NME
Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’
Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below. The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both...
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
NME
Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy
Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’
Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
NME
Watch Suede’s gritty new short film for their upcoming album ‘Autofiction’
Suede have shared Autofiction, a new short film to accompany their forthcoming album of the same name – you can watch it below. The five-piece will release their new studio LP on September 16 via BMG, marking their first album release since 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’.
NME
Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’
After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
NME
Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers trippy new song, ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have today (August 19) shared a trippy new single called ‘Tippa My Tongue’ – check it out below. : Red Hot Chili Peppers on the cover: “We feel fresh, like a new band”. The track, which leans into funk and rock, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
NME
Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage
Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
NME
Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas” criticised by two holiday singers
Mariah Carey has faced pushback from two singers known for recording holiday music after the star attempted to register the term “Queen of Christmas” as a trademark. Carey’s 1994 song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ made her synonymous with the festive season, and has led to her being popularly dubbed “Queen of Christmas”. In March 2021, she filed an application to trademark the exclusive usage of the title, along with “QOC”, “Princess of Christmas” and “Christmas Princess”. The application was made public July 12, starting a period when parties can file an opposition to the application.
NME
New courtroom K-drama ‘May It Please The Court’ to premiere on Disney+ this year
Disney+ has recently announced the cast for its upcoming legal K-drama, May It Please The Court. May It Please The Court follows two lawyers who are forced to work together after they uncover a series of conspiracies that will derail their cases. According to a press release, the streaming service’s courtroom drama is set to star Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won as lawyer Noh Chak-hee and Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek.
Comments / 0