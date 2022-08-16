ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
MUSIC
NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
MUSIC
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies

When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Amy Shark
NME

DMA’S share new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announce UK shows

DMA’S have shared their new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announced a trio of UK shows for October – you can listen to the track in the below video. After previewing its release last week, the Australian band have now returned with their first new material since 2021’s ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ EP.
MUSIC
NME

Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy

Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’

Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
MUSIC
NME

Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’

After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
MUSIC
NME

Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage

Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
MUSIC
NME

Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas” criticised by two holiday singers

Mariah Carey has faced pushback from two singers known for recording holiday music after the star attempted to register the term “Queen of Christmas” as a trademark. Carey’s 1994 song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ made her synonymous with the festive season, and has led to her being popularly dubbed “Queen of Christmas”. In March 2021, she filed an application to trademark the exclusive usage of the title, along with “QOC”, “Princess of Christmas” and “Christmas Princess”. The application was made public July 12, starting a period when parties can file an opposition to the application.
CELEBRITIES
NME

New courtroom K-drama ‘May It Please The Court’ to premiere on Disney+ this year

Disney+ has recently announced the cast for its upcoming legal K-drama, May It Please The Court. May It Please The Court follows two lawyers who are forced to work together after they uncover a series of conspiracies that will derail their cases. According to a press release, the streaming service’s courtroom drama is set to star Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won as lawyer Noh Chak-hee and Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek.
TV & VIDEOS

