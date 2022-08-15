ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

101.9 KING FM

Wyoming soccer falls in season opener at UNC

GREELEY, Colo. – The University of Wyoming soccer team did a great deal right in its season opener at Northern Colorado on Thursday night. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always result in a desired final score. The Bears downed the Cowgirls, 2-0, at Jackson Stadium. The result makes UNC 1-0...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming NIL Marketplace Now Live

LARAMIE -- Wyoming Athletics announced Wednesday the launch of the Official NIL Marketplace of Wyoming powered by Opendorse. UW is one of the first licensed school marketplaces in college sports. Wyoming’s platform provides a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Wyoming fans,...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Former Wyoming standout Logan Wilson boots 40-plus yard field goal

LARAMIE -- If you have followed Logan Wilson's career, you would know that this isn't exactly breaking news. Reporters and fans captured this video Monday afternoon of the former Wyoming standout booting field goals from 40-plus yards out in practice. The current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker most likely won't ever be asked to do this in a game situation. After all, the defending AFC Champions have one of the top kickers in the NFL in Evan McPherson.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Current, former Cowboys sold wide out Chase Locke on Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Don't bother looking for Chase Locke's name on Wyoming's official online roster. Don't worry, school officials just haven't updated the website yet. "I can assure you I've been practicing," the redshirt sophomore wide receiver said, followed by a joke about being cut already. Being overlooked -- intentionally or...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming’s Jore Volk Claims U20 World Title in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Cowboy Wrestling true freshman Jore Volk will be bringing some hardware back to the United States after a great performance at 57kg at the U20 Freestyle World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Volk will head back to Laramie as the U20 Freestyle Champion posting a perfect 4-0 on...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day

Today is primary election day in Wyoming. A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

