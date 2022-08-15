Read full article on original website
Pokes Practice Report: ‘I’m glad we’re not playing Illinois today’
LARAMIE -- The headline really says it all. Craig Bohl was not thrilled with some aspects of a light practice Wednesday inside War Memorial Stadium, holding a brief press conference that lasted all of two minutes and 33 seconds. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach made his thoughts cut and dry --...
Wyoming NIL Marketplace Now Live
LARAMIE -- Wyoming Athletics announced Wednesday the launch of the Official NIL Marketplace of Wyoming powered by Opendorse. UW is one of the first licensed school marketplaces in college sports. Wyoming’s platform provides a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Wyoming fans,...
Wyoming’s Eric Abojei: ‘We definitely have something to prove’
LARAMIE -- Joe Tripodi hasn't busted out all the motivational tactics just yet. Despite the Cowboys' season opener at Illinois being just 10 days away, Wyoming's new offensive line coach hasn't even mentioned to his group that he went to Northwestern, the Illini's in-state, Big Ten rival. Eric Abojei doesn't...
Cowboys Enter Final Stages of Prep for 2022 Season
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys conducted their first full scrimmage of Fall Camp last Saturday. Ninth-year Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl shared with the media after Monday’s morning practice what he saw in that scrimmage from several different position groups. “The scrimmage was productive. It looked like football, and...
Current, former Cowboys sold wide out Chase Locke on Wyoming
LARAMIE -- Don't bother looking for Chase Locke's name on Wyoming's official online roster. Don't worry, school officials just haven't updated the website yet. "I can assure you I've been practicing," the redshirt sophomore wide receiver said, followed by a joke about being cut already. Being overlooked -- intentionally or...
‘Bama transfer Keelan Cox has found a home on the High Plains of Wyoming
LARAMIE -- That's what a walk-on at Alabama looks like?. That was the overwhelming sentiment from reporters, standing on the North 40 practice field last Friday as sophomore transfer Keelan Cox slowly made his way down the sideline. "I get that a lot," the defensive end said, a wide grin...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 8 CSU’s Bell Twins vs. No. 9 Karl Benson
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
Wyoming soccer season begins with road swing at UNC, Oregon State
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team begins its season on the road. The Cowgirls travel to Northern Colorado on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their season opener before battling Oregon State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Corvallis. UW is fresh off a 2021 fall season that saw...
Wyoming Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Laramie High School Tennis Looks to Stay Near the Top [VIDEO]
Action on the tennis court is underway for the 2022 season at Laramie High School. On Monday, Laramie played Kelly Walsh. The opponent on Tuesday is Sheridan. There are nine more dual matches on the schedule for the 2022 season. Laramie returns four starters from its eight-player lineup on both...
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap
In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie
What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
