Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Wyoming NIL Marketplace Now Live

LARAMIE -- Wyoming Athletics announced Wednesday the launch of the Official NIL Marketplace of Wyoming powered by Opendorse. UW is one of the first licensed school marketplaces in college sports. Wyoming’s platform provides a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Wyoming fans,...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cowboys Enter Final Stages of Prep for 2022 Season

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys conducted their first full scrimmage of Fall Camp last Saturday. Ninth-year Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl shared with the media after Monday’s morning practice what he saw in that scrimmage from several different position groups. “The scrimmage was productive. It looked like football, and...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live

Current, former Cowboys sold wide out Chase Locke on Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Don't bother looking for Chase Locke's name on Wyoming's official online roster. Don't worry, school officials just haven't updated the website yet. "I can assure you I've been practicing," the redshirt sophomore wide receiver said, followed by a joke about being cut already. Being overlooked -- intentionally or...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Study Finds Wyoming's Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie

As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie's Weekly News Recap

In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie

What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CASPER, WY
Laramie Live

Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County

Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
