Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: August 19, 2022
Charcoal works of art created by artist, Troy Stith. CouCou Sentiment in Lakewood offers gifts you won’t find everywhere. Learn about ways to keep your heart healthy through what you eat. Ohio History Hunter. Meet the local man who spends his time digging up history across Northeast Ohio. One...
Looking to hire: Cleveland Clinic hosting career expo
The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a career expo later this month, hoping to fill openings at several of its campuses.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes
School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Back-To-School At The Library
The First Signs of Colon Cancer (See the List) Do You Know What Plaque Psoriasis Is? (Take a Look) Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles & Eye-bags Like Crazy (Try Tonight) Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance...
moversmakers.org
Black Achievers to expand in Ohio
A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
WYTV.com
Local health: New Cleveland Clinic study details low diagnoses of hearing loss
(WYTV) – We want to talk about a new survey from the Cleveland Clinic about hearing loss. Not only do some older people suffer hearing loss, they don’t know they’re suffering hearing loss. The survey looked at those between the ages of 50 and 80. Only ten...
New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new report looks at who’s taking advantage of Ohio’s College […] The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Exhibition of Photos by Donald Black Jr. at Deep Roots Experience Gallery Captures Cleveland's Black Youths
"His work is on the ground alongside the people who are from the same environment that he represents"
Becoming a son again at 61, I learned that we are always learning, always unfinished: Jim Sollisch
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- My uncle Ed finally died. He had been dying for several years, the losses so small he didn’t seem to notice them right away. On our weekly phone calls, which started during lockdown, I would take note of the subtractions. He stopped walking the path around his wooded neighborhood. Then he stopped cooking. Stopped driving. Stopped writing emails. Stopped going to physical therapy appointments.
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
WKYC
What parents should know about giving kids melatonin
CLEVELAND — As back-to-school season hits households across Northeast Ohio, an increasing number of families are turning to melatonin supplements to help their children and teens sleep. According to the CDC, sales of melatonin in the U.S. have increased by 150% between 2016 and 2020. But is the supplement...
E. coli outbreak in Ohio widens; lettuce at Wendy’s investigated as possible source of contamination
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of Ohioans infected with E. coli has increased to 19, and romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants is being investigated as a possible source of the contamination, according to an update issued late Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most...
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Are garden pests hurting your harvest?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s harvest time in Northeast Ohio and vegetable gardens are in full production. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, has advice on how to keep your harvest strong all summer long, including how to deal with unwanted pests. AJ also showed Scott how a simple haircut can bring new life to your flowering annuals.
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
The COVID Long Haul: Avon soccer star sidelined by the virus
AVON, Ohio — Meredith Coloian's dream is to play college soccer. She was competing at an elite level to reach her goal, until COVID-19 sidelined her in January of 2021. "It was just kind of like a normal cold for me," she remembers. "I was super tired and I had really bad headaches, but nothing too crazy."
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
Need a nap? Check out the University of Akron’s latest investment
At the University of Akron officials know a well-rested mind is a key to learning. So, they are giving students the perfect opportunity to catch some extra Zzzs.
