Show Info: August 19, 2022

Charcoal works of art created by artist, Troy Stith. CouCou Sentiment in Lakewood offers gifts you won’t find everywhere. Learn about ways to keep your heart healthy through what you eat. Ohio History Hunter. Meet the local man who spends his time digging up history across Northeast Ohio. One...
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes

School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Back-To-School At The Library

moversmakers.org

Black Achievers to expand in Ohio

A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
Ohio Capital Journal

New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program

A new report looks at who's taking advantage of Ohio's College Credit Plus program, which allows high school students to earn college credit. The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Becoming a son again at 61, I learned that we are always learning, always unfinished: Jim Sollisch

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- My uncle Ed finally died. He had been dying for several years, the losses so small he didn’t seem to notice them right away. On our weekly phone calls, which started during lockdown, I would take note of the subtractions. He stopped walking the path around his wooded neighborhood. Then he stopped cooking. Stopped driving. Stopped writing emails. Stopped going to physical therapy appointments.
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
WKYC

What parents should know about giving kids melatonin

CLEVELAND — As back-to-school season hits households across Northeast Ohio, an increasing number of families are turning to melatonin supplements to help their children and teens sleep. According to the CDC, sales of melatonin in the U.S. have increased by 150% between 2016 and 2020. But is the supplement...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Are garden pests hurting your harvest?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s harvest time in Northeast Ohio and vegetable gardens are in full production. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, has advice on how to keep your harvest strong all summer long, including how to deal with unwanted pests. AJ also showed Scott how a simple haircut can bring new life to your flowering annuals.
WKYC

The COVID Long Haul: Avon soccer star sidelined by the virus

AVON, Ohio — Meredith Coloian's dream is to play college soccer. She was competing at an elite level to reach her goal, until COVID-19 sidelined her in January of 2021. "It was just kind of like a normal cold for me," she remembers. "I was super tired and I had really bad headaches, but nothing too crazy."
