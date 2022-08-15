Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we stay close to home as John chats with Julian Jackson, Executive Director of the Historic Pullman Foundation! Julian talks about the treasure that is Pullman on the South Side of Chicago, what you see when you visit Pullman, the incredible history of Pullman, the new exhibit, “Railroaders: Jack Delano’s Homefront Photography, how you should plan your day when you visit Pullman, and what they have planned for their 50th anniversary next year.

