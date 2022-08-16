Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Butler, Doris Maria
Doris Maria Butler passed away August 15, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born October 4, 1955, in Redding, California, to David Leroy Bryant and Rosetta (Trout) Bryant. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Dennis Butler; four children, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please see ohairwards.com for a complete obituary.
Herald and News
Clawson, Harold Evert
Harold Evert Clawson was born on October 4, 1930, in Klamath Falls to Albert and Vera Clawson, who were recent immigrants from Sweden. He passed away on August 8, 2022. Harold was an enterprising youth & had a paper route with the Herald & News. He was quite proud of this! Harold attended all local schools and graduated from KLamath Union High School in 1949. After graduation from KUHS, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. Reserves & was then sent to Korea in the first wave of troops sent into the Korean War. After serving his time with the Marines, he came home to Klamath Falls & worked as a gas station attendant at the Union 76 gas station. Then he met Anita Faye Peugh & they were married on August 10, 1957. Shortly thereafter he started working for Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement from the railroad, Harold started buying properties, & renovating them. One of the units that he purchased & renovated was a multi-unit complex near OIT which he rented to many OIT students. Harold had three children; Karen Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Brenda Clawson-Hall/Ted (Klamath Falls), and Mark Clawson/Lynette (Junction City, OR). Grandchildren; Mark Mason (Los Angeles, CA), Ashleigh Priddy/Brad (Severance, CO), Kevin Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Natalie Abbott/Zach (Portland, OR), Holly Martin/Ryan Lutz (Cornelius, OR), Gina Martin (Klamath Falls), Danny Martin (Klamath Falls), Erik Clawson/Jessica (Eugene, OR), Adam Clawson/Olivia (Scio, OR), & several great grandchildren- Mikaela Mason, Sean Kerwin, Emmett Grace Mason, Isabella Lutz, Charles Priddy, Walter Priddy, Soren Clawson, Noah Clawson, Alyosha Clawson, & Phoebe Clawson. The funeral services will be at Bible Baptist Church, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 am, followed by a lunch for family & friends provided by the church. Burial with military honors, will follow at 2 pm at Klamath Memorial Park.
Herald and News
Final PALM dinner service provided at First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls
They came in all shapes and sizes from every corner of Klamath Falls. They wore button-down shirts and tank tops. Baggy camo pants and yellow summer dresses. There was a man with dog tags and a man with a dog. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the First United Methodist Church in...
Herald and News
Character meet and greet event planned Saturday in Klamath Commons Community Park
Of the shared cultural experiences that are universal to many Americans, few are as poignant as those we recall from childhood. Many of us have our favorite cartoon characters or movies that we remember with fondness, and discussing these memories with friends is one of life’s little pleasures. "Our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Oregon State Police release name of pedestrian killed Aug. 13
The pedestrian killed the night of Saturday, Aug. 13 in Klamath Falls has been identified as Ronald Symonds, 66, of Klamath Falls. Oregon State Police released Symonds' name Friday, Aug. 19.
Herald and News
Forest Service wildland workforce training grant to KCC expands to $575,000
A Klamath Community College (KCC) program grant for wildland fire workforce development and diversity via the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has been expanded to five years, the amount raised to a total commitment of $575,000. First approved in 2021, approximately $115,000 in annual funding is being provided in partnership with...
Herald and News
Cycling event coming: Shuttle available for Crater Ride the Rim
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Bicyclists and others planning to participate in the Crater Ride the Rim 2022 on two Saturdays in September, the 10th and 17th, can take advantage of a shuttle service in the park. Ride the Rim organizers said trolleys will be available to transport bicyclists,...
Herald and News
Tuesday, Aug. 23 is final day for residents, businesses to qualify for Energize Klamath heating system discount
Klamath County residents and businesses have a final opportunity to qualify for a discounted ductless heating system through Energize Klamath. After attending a free, online workshop Tuesday, Aug. 23, participants are eligible to receive a community discount of $700 to $1,300 to reduce the installation cost for a high-efficiency ductless heat pump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald and News
NEW GUY IN TOWN: Bird scooter gives me wings to fly through Klamath Falls streets
If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before. On Tuesday, it was time to change all that....
Comments / 0