Harold Evert Clawson was born on October 4, 1930, in Klamath Falls to Albert and Vera Clawson, who were recent immigrants from Sweden. He passed away on August 8, 2022. Harold was an enterprising youth & had a paper route with the Herald & News. He was quite proud of this! Harold attended all local schools and graduated from KLamath Union High School in 1949. After graduation from KUHS, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. Reserves & was then sent to Korea in the first wave of troops sent into the Korean War. After serving his time with the Marines, he came home to Klamath Falls & worked as a gas station attendant at the Union 76 gas station. Then he met Anita Faye Peugh & they were married on August 10, 1957. Shortly thereafter he started working for Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement from the railroad, Harold started buying properties, & renovating them. One of the units that he purchased & renovated was a multi-unit complex near OIT which he rented to many OIT students. Harold had three children; Karen Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Brenda Clawson-Hall/Ted (Klamath Falls), and Mark Clawson/Lynette (Junction City, OR). Grandchildren; Mark Mason (Los Angeles, CA), Ashleigh Priddy/Brad (Severance, CO), Kevin Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Natalie Abbott/Zach (Portland, OR), Holly Martin/Ryan Lutz (Cornelius, OR), Gina Martin (Klamath Falls), Danny Martin (Klamath Falls), Erik Clawson/Jessica (Eugene, OR), Adam Clawson/Olivia (Scio, OR), & several great grandchildren- Mikaela Mason, Sean Kerwin, Emmett Grace Mason, Isabella Lutz, Charles Priddy, Walter Priddy, Soren Clawson, Noah Clawson, Alyosha Clawson, & Phoebe Clawson. The funeral services will be at Bible Baptist Church, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 am, followed by a lunch for family & friends provided by the church. Burial with military honors, will follow at 2 pm at Klamath Memorial Park.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO