Herald and News
Clawson, Harold Evert
Harold Evert Clawson was born on October 4, 1930, in Klamath Falls to Albert and Vera Clawson, who were recent immigrants from Sweden. He passed away on August 8, 2022. Harold was an enterprising youth & had a paper route with the Herald & News. He was quite proud of this! Harold attended all local schools and graduated from KLamath Union High School in 1949. After graduation from KUHS, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. Reserves & was then sent to Korea in the first wave of troops sent into the Korean War. After serving his time with the Marines, he came home to Klamath Falls & worked as a gas station attendant at the Union 76 gas station. Then he met Anita Faye Peugh & they were married on August 10, 1957. Shortly thereafter he started working for Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement from the railroad, Harold started buying properties, & renovating them. One of the units that he purchased & renovated was a multi-unit complex near OIT which he rented to many OIT students. Harold had three children; Karen Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Brenda Clawson-Hall/Ted (Klamath Falls), and Mark Clawson/Lynette (Junction City, OR). Grandchildren; Mark Mason (Los Angeles, CA), Ashleigh Priddy/Brad (Severance, CO), Kevin Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Natalie Abbott/Zach (Portland, OR), Holly Martin/Ryan Lutz (Cornelius, OR), Gina Martin (Klamath Falls), Danny Martin (Klamath Falls), Erik Clawson/Jessica (Eugene, OR), Adam Clawson/Olivia (Scio, OR), & several great grandchildren- Mikaela Mason, Sean Kerwin, Emmett Grace Mason, Isabella Lutz, Charles Priddy, Walter Priddy, Soren Clawson, Noah Clawson, Alyosha Clawson, & Phoebe Clawson. The funeral services will be at Bible Baptist Church, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 am, followed by a lunch for family & friends provided by the church. Burial with military honors, will follow at 2 pm at Klamath Memorial Park.
Herald and News
Butler, Doris Maria
Doris Maria Butler passed away August 15, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born October 4, 1955, in Redding, California, to David Leroy Bryant and Rosetta (Trout) Bryant. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Dennis Butler; four children, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please see ohairwards.com for a complete obituary.
KDRV
FIREWATCH BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Talent Firefighter Logan Taylor died fighting wildfire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, is the firefighter who died on duty in Josephine County. They say shortly after 4pm yesterday dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter critically injured when...
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
KTVL
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KDRV
Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
kqennewsradio.com
NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES
Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
KDRV
FireWatch Update: RRSNF firefighters are working on 14 wildfires tied to lightning
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 14 fires burning in the Forest today (Friday), an increase from 12 fires reported last night. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest...
Herald and News
Bureau of Reclamation announces end to Klamath Project for 2022
The Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter Thursday, Aug. 18 to drainage and irrigation districts in Klamath Falls and Tulelake announcing an end to the Klamath Project for 2022, halting the water diversions from Upper Klamath Lake that are used in irrigation. The letter states that the total allocated Project...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Crews hold the lines on over 60 fires in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 19 at 10:09 am:. The Westside and Lightning Gulch Complexes did not grow overnight, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported this morning. Firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines and continue to make progress in suppressing the flames. A firefighter...
opb.org
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
Klamath Falls News
Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KTVL
Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point
According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
Herald and News
Final PALM dinner service provided at First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls
They came in all shapes and sizes from every corner of Klamath Falls. They wore button-down shirts and tank tops. Baggy camo pants and yellow summer dresses. There was a man with dog tags and a man with a dog. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the First United Methodist Church in...
KDRV
McComas among 25 staff departing Rogue Retreat
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford housing services agency says today its Board of Directors is announcing the departure of the agency's founder and Executive Director as part of 25 staff members dismissed from the organization. Rogue Retreat says Chad McComas has departed the organization after 24 years of service. Board...
KTVL
One dead in Klamath Falls crash
Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KTVL
66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
