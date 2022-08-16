ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clawson, Harold Evert

Harold Evert Clawson was born on October 4, 1930, in Klamath Falls to Albert and Vera Clawson, who were recent immigrants from Sweden. He passed away on August 8, 2022. Harold was an enterprising youth & had a paper route with the Herald & News. He was quite proud of this! Harold attended all local schools and graduated from KLamath Union High School in 1949. After graduation from KUHS, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. Reserves & was then sent to Korea in the first wave of troops sent into the Korean War. After serving his time with the Marines, he came home to Klamath Falls & worked as a gas station attendant at the Union 76 gas station. Then he met Anita Faye Peugh & they were married on August 10, 1957. Shortly thereafter he started working for Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement from the railroad, Harold started buying properties, & renovating them. One of the units that he purchased & renovated was a multi-unit complex near OIT which he rented to many OIT students. Harold had three children; Karen Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Brenda Clawson-Hall/Ted (Klamath Falls), and Mark Clawson/Lynette (Junction City, OR). Grandchildren; Mark Mason (Los Angeles, CA), Ashleigh Priddy/Brad (Severance, CO), Kevin Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Natalie Abbott/Zach (Portland, OR), Holly Martin/Ryan Lutz (Cornelius, OR), Gina Martin (Klamath Falls), Danny Martin (Klamath Falls), Erik Clawson/Jessica (Eugene, OR), Adam Clawson/Olivia (Scio, OR), & several great grandchildren- Mikaela Mason, Sean Kerwin, Emmett Grace Mason, Isabella Lutz, Charles Priddy, Walter Priddy, Soren Clawson, Noah Clawson, Alyosha Clawson, & Phoebe Clawson. The funeral services will be at Bible Baptist Church, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 am, followed by a lunch for family & friends provided by the church. Burial with military honors, will follow at 2 pm at Klamath Memorial Park.
Butler, Doris Maria

Doris Maria Butler passed away August 15, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born October 4, 1955, in Redding, California, to David Leroy Bryant and Rosetta (Trout) Bryant. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Dennis Butler; four children, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please see ohairwards.com for a complete obituary.
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run collision in Klamath Falls; vehicle driver arrested

Alvin Keith Todd, 34, of Klamath Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 17 after his motorcycle was involved in a traffic collision on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. At approximately 6:33 p.m., officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The collision involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
Bureau of Reclamation announces end to Klamath Project for 2022

The Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter Thursday, Aug. 18 to drainage and irrigation districts in Klamath Falls and Tulelake announcing an end to the Klamath Project for 2022, halting the water diversions from Upper Klamath Lake that are used in irrigation. The letter states that the total allocated Project...
Cycling event coming: Shuttle available for Crater Ride the Rim

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Bicyclists and others planning to participate in the Crater Ride the Rim 2022 on two Saturdays in September, the 10th and 17th, can take advantage of a shuttle service in the park. Ride the Rim organizers said trolleys will be available to transport bicyclists,...
Forest Service wildland workforce training grant to KCC expands to $575,000

A Klamath Community College (KCC) program grant for wildland fire workforce development and diversity via the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has been expanded to five years, the amount raised to a total commitment of $575,000. First approved in 2021, approximately $115,000 in annual funding is being provided in partnership with...
