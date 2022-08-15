ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

West Nile virus detected in Cape Coral

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — West Nile virus has been detected in Cape Coral. However, so far there are no human cases.

But Lee County Mosquito District conducted a blood test for their sentinel chickens and detected antibodies for the virus.

“It’s actually common at this time of the year for it to start popping up and it typically is in the northern part of the county that we see it first and then see it make its way further to the south, and that’s what we’ve seen,” Deputy Director Eric Jackson said.

Jackson said the type of mosquito that spreads West Nile, lays its eggs on the surface of standing water.

“West Nile virus is harbored in birds, mosquitoes bite the bird and then if they live long enough they can spread it to another host,” Jackson said.

Some of the easiest ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes is by wearing long sleeves and pants outside. And emptying any standing water on your property.

After dusk, that’s exactly what Karuna Goginani said she does to make sure her children take all the precautions to limit mosquito bites.

“Even with the kids I try to put on the long sleeve long pants,” Goginani said.

Jackson said inspectors are out day and night to spray for treatments, especially during the rainy season.

“If you see larger than normal activity for this time of the year, you’re noticing it’s pretty bad, put in a service request and you can go online to our website,” he said.

You can find their website here.

