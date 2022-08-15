Read full article on original website
Get Our Recipe for Yellowstone-Inspired Seared Steaks with Bacon Butter
Despite his rule about not talking business at the family dinner table, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the patriarch and prominent owner of Montana's largest cattle ranch, can't keep the tensions away on Paramount's Yellowstone. Although meals are often (read: always) cut short by Dutton family drama, suppers include the best of cowboy cuisine—like these bone-in, garlic-and-herb basted rib eyes.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Trisha Yearwood's Pasta Primavera with Tomatoes, Asparagus & Zucchini
"This was one of my mom's favorite dishes to order at an Italian restaurant," says the country singer, who created a new tabletop collection with Williams Sonoma inspired by her late mother, Gwen. "I came up with this recipe to honor her memory and her love of all the fresh veggies."
The Secret to Alton Brown’s Chicken Parm Is Literally In the Sauce
Find out how Alton Brown's sauce is what makes his chicken parm so special.
Martha Stewart's first-ever restaurant is serving up dishes inspired by what she makes at home, from $90 roast chicken to a baked potato topped with $100 caviar
There's a brand new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, and it's transporting guests from the Nevada heat to Bedford, New York, where Martha Stewart owns a more than 150-acre farm estate. The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened this month inside the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and gets...
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
Oyakodon, a Japanese chicken-egg rice bowl, is simple and satisfying
If any dish were a poem, oyakodon would come pretty darned close. Preparation begins by slowly warming up dashi and sending sliced onions for a tumble into a savory broth. Eggs are lightly beaten and poured gingerly over chicken thighs and mellowed-out onions. You can't rush oyakodon - patience rewards the cook with pillowy eggs, juicy chicken and a fistful of onions soft to the bite. All the while, the sweet aroma of dashi envelops the kitchen like a cozy, weighted blanket.
Watermelon Salad (with Fresh Lime Vinaigrette)
With fresh ingredients and a homemade vinaigrette, this Watermelon Salad is a great summertime salad that combines sweet and salty for the perfect balance!. The combination of salty and sweet in this Watermelon Salad is absolutely delicious. I know you may not normally think to put watermelon in a salad but it really adds a unique and surprising flavor. Topped with a lime vinaigrette dressing, it really sets it over the top and is super refreshing. So many fresh flavors come together to create this Watermelon Salad recipe that you have to make it at least once!
This New Barrel-Aged Gin Spends More Time in Oak Than Most Bourbons
Barrel aging just kind of makes everything taste better. While gin is not generally thought of as being a spirit that requires maturation, Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery just released three new aged expressions that should appeal to whiskey drinkers, and one of them is older than many bourbons you’ll find on the shelf. Obviously, whiskey is associated with barrel maturation, but rum, cognac and tequila also spend some time getting to know the inside of a cask, and coffee, hot sauce and maple syrup can all become a little more flavorful after some quality wood time. Cathead decided to apply the same...
Zucchini 2 ways: Simple salad and a sweet baked good using the summer squash
It's peak squash season and if you're in need of some simple ways to make the most of zucchini, Chef David Nayfeld has you covered. Nayfeld, chef-owner of Che Fico in San Francisco, works with local farms and purveyors to carry top quality squash and shared his two recipes to make the most of the summer vegetable.
Grilled Sweet Peppers and Eggplant
Diane Rossen Worthington shares her Seriously Simple recipe for grilled sweet peppers and eggplant, served with an olive oil balsamic drizzle. Perfect for a summer side, with multiple uses for leftovers. Imagine a platter of vibrant red and sunny yellow sweet peppers and grilled purple eggplant slices, with fresh basil...
How to make the perfect chicken shawarma – recipe
Shawarma, an Arabic word thought to come from the Turkish çervirmek, meaning to rotate or spit-roast, is the Levantine cousin of the Greek gyros and the Turkish döner: skewers of sliced or minced meat, turned in front of a vertical grill, and slowly cooked in its own delicious fat until it’s sliced on to your plate. It’s unsurprising that such a clever idea has spread so widely, but each version has its own distinct character, and the shawarma, found from Egypt to Iraq, is quite different from the herby gyros or the more mildly spiced, oniony döner – and different again in every country where it’s popular. The thing that binds them all together, however, is the difficulty in recreating this much-loved street food at home, if one doesn’t live in the vicinity of professionals and, unaccountably, also lacks a metre-long rotating skewer in front of a four-burner gas grill in one’s own kitchen. Happily, I’ve discovered it is indeed possible to get great results without investing in either.
Sheldon Simeon's Teriyaki Barbecue Chicken
"The flavors of this Japanese-rooted dish are deeply ingrained in the local Hawaiian palate," says the Top Chef alum and author of Cook Real Hawai'i. "Stroll through any park or beach on the weekends, and you'll be hit by its intoxicating, smoky aroma wafting from the portable hibachis." Ingredients. Ingredient...
