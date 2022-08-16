Read full article on original website
Death In Paradise fans worried Ralf Little will soon leave following cryptic post
Death In Paradise fans were left worrying that Ralf Little will soon leave the BBC crime drama following a cryptic message posted on his social media. The DI Neville Parker actor has been a series regular since season nine, but there have been some concerns about his future on the show after he posted a throwback photo of himself before he was cast in the role, along with the caption:
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC
Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Posts: 933. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 -...
Millie Bobby Brown calls Enola Holmes 2 the "most important moment" in her career to date
Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has called the Victorian drama film series a defining moment in her career. The Stranger Things actress first played the eponymous heroine in 2020, also earning her first producer credit at age 16. She is set to return in the role of Sherlock Holmes' (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) younger, perceptive sister in a sequel for Netflix.
CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................
Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
EE - Frankie to leave
Confirmed by the bbc twitter account. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. Just waiting on the Linda announcement then tbh I reckon we will see a whole Carter exit. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. We must have...
Will we see a Rumba get a perfect score this year?
We’ve never seen it before in the main series. Could this be the year?. We’ve never seen it at all; even Christmas and Sport/Comic Relief have capped out at 39/40, but Craig did give Rachel Stevens a 10 once… only for Alesha to give a 9. Posts:...
Reservation Dogs star breaks down impact of season 2's tragic death
Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 4 spoilers follow. Devery Jacobs has reflected on the emotional impact of a character's death in the latest episode of comedy-drama Reservation Dogs. In the most recent episode, Jacobs' character Elora said goodbye to her Grandma Mabel, whose passing brought back memories of the loss...
First Dates time lines
Im wondering how far apart the interviews and the dates are?. This week there was a girl on, cant remember her name but she was the horse/country one. In the first interview to camera she different (better) teeth than she did on the date. So inbetween the these times she...
