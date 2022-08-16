STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.

STREATOR, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO