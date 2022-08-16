ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and conspiracy for forcing victims to years of labor

A federal grand jury in the Central District of Illinois returned a nine-count indictment charging Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping. According to the allegations outlined in the indictment, between December...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Loves Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Grand Ridge, IL
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car

LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracket#Suspensions#Grand Ridge Community#Usta
1470 WMBD

Former Maui Jim’s employee indicted

PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest

STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
STREATOR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Sheriffs deputies investigating church vandalism, burglary

PEORIA, Ill. -The Peoria County Sheriffs Department is investigating a break-in to a local house of worship. Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies are investigating reported at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church on North Garden Lane around three a-m Tuesday. Sheriff Chris Watkins says Televisions were stolen, fire extinguishers sprayed, and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
WBIR

RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
KNOXVILLE, TN
starvedrock.media

Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator

A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
STREATOR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy