kttn.com
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and conspiracy for forcing victims to years of labor
A federal grand jury in the Central District of Illinois returned a nine-count indictment charging Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping. According to the allegations outlined in the indictment, between December...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
khqa.com
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois State Police actions before parade mass shooting under scrutiny
State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, criticized Illinois State Police for claiming it had no authority to deny Robert Crimo III a Firearms Owners Identification, or FOID, card when he applied for one in December 2019, just three months after he had been the subject of a "clear... Posted in:
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
1470 WMBD
Former Maui Jim’s employee indicted
PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
walls102.com
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
1470 WMBD
Sheriffs deputies investigating church vandalism, burglary
PEORIA, Ill. -The Peoria County Sheriffs Department is investigating a break-in to a local house of worship. Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies are investigating reported at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church on North Garden Lane around three a-m Tuesday. Sheriff Chris Watkins says Televisions were stolen, fire extinguishers sprayed, and...
Central Illinois Proud
More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 47 times in a single school year in Herscher Community Unit School District 2
Herscher Community Unit School District 2 reported 47 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 47 students during...
RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
starvedrock.media
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
