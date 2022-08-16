Read full article on original website
Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children
Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:39. 10:28. 10:10. 08:50. 08:50. 08:45. 08:45. 08:45. 08:37. 08:25. 07:16. 07:16. How many...
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full
The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Students suspended or expelled 13 times in a single school year in Indian Creek School District 425
Indian Creek School District 425 reported 13 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 13 students during the year.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34.
Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M
John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained... Posted in:. Places:. 23:25. 23:25.
Graphic design legend Rick Valicenti donates works to Illinois State University
In order to see the work of famed graphic designer Rick Valicenti, one could visit the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in New York City, or the Art Institute of Chicago. Soon, they can be viewed at Illinois State University. Posters Rick Valicenti designed for the Lyric Opera...
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?
Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
Somonauk, Illinois had a median home sale price of $215,000 in July 2022
This is the only home sale price for Somonauk, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Somonauk for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKara and Keith Richard Rominski290 Geraldine Court$215,000... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34. 12:33. 11:17. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages...
Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 19
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes - July 6, 2022 3. Business at Hand. A. Amendments - Police Officer Eligibility Register B. Appointments - Probationary...
Village of Schiller Park President and Board of Trustees met June 2
Here are the minutes provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER President Nick Caiafa called the meeting to order at 7:05 P.M. II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. ROLL CALL Upon roll call by Village Clerk Jos, the following... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:13. 12:51. 12:25. 12:08.
Sale of loan tied to site of Allgauer's restaurant could be a big deal on a distressed hotel
A distressed loan tied to Hilton Chicago Northbrook, where Allgauer's restaurant is located, has gone up for sale, setting up what could be a chance for a buyer to seize control of the property. A sale of the mortgage would mark one of the biggest deals involving a distressed local...
City of McHenry Planning & Zoning Commission met July 20
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Approval of the Agenda 4. Public Input - (five minutes total on non-agenda items only) 5. Consideration of Approval of the Meeting Minutes: June... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:43. 16:42. 16:42.
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
