Somonauk, Illinois had a median home sale price of $215,000 in July 2022
This is the only home sale price for Somonauk, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Somonauk for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKara and Keith Richard Rominski290 Geraldine Court$215,000... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34. 12:33. 11:17. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages...
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 19
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes - July 6, 2022 3. Business at Hand. A. Amendments - Police Officer Eligibility Register B. Appointments - Probationary...
Graphic design legend Rick Valicenti donates works to Illinois State University
In order to see the work of famed graphic designer Rick Valicenti, one could visit the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in New York City, or the Art Institute of Chicago. Soon, they can be viewed at Illinois State University. Posters Rick Valicenti designed for the Lyric Opera...
Ashley Prell scores late to clinch victory for Illinois soccer in season opener
Illinois soccer kicked off the official 2022 season on Thursday night at home against Illinois State. In front of a packed Demirjian Park, the Illini put on a show, particularly in the second half, in what ended up being a narrow victory over the in-state rival Redbirds. "You just... ★...
Students suspended or expelled 47 times in a single school year in Herscher Community Unit School District 2
Herscher Community Unit School District 2 reported 47 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 47 students during...
