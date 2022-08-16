ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Somonauk, Illinois had a median home sale price of $215,000 in July 2022

This is the only home sale price for Somonauk, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Somonauk for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKara and Keith Richard Rominski290 Geraldine Court$215,000
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility

According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road.
