MARION - Members of the public and local schools are encouraged to wear bright colors this Friday in memory of a Marion student tragically killed in a bike accident last week. Oliver Patrick Lind, 9 years old, was a student at Washington Elementary School and was in Mr. Randolph’s 4th grade class. He was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last Friday, and later passed away.

MARION, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO