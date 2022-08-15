Read full article on original website
Related
wfcnnews.com
Public encouraged to "shine bright" Friday in memory of Marion student
MARION - Members of the public and local schools are encouraged to wear bright colors this Friday in memory of a Marion student tragically killed in a bike accident last week. Oliver Patrick Lind, 9 years old, was a student at Washington Elementary School and was in Mr. Randolph’s 4th grade class. He was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last Friday, and later passed away.
wfcnnews.com
Kansas to perform in Marion next Spring
MARION - One of America's most iconic classic rock bands will be taking the stage at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center next Spring. Dunbar Music Group will present Kansas in concert on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets...
wfcnnews.com
Deanna Price, husband James Lambert hired on Illini coaching staff
CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) graduate and local Olympian Deanna Price along with her husband, James Lambert, also an SIUC graduate, will be joining the University of Illinois track and field program. Illinois track and field Head Coach Petros Kyprianou says Lambert will be the throws coach,...
Comments / 0