The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Northwest Indiana residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will be held in three locations throughout the Region. The Lake County Walk is set for September 18 at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. The Porter County Walk will be held October 2 at the William E. Urschel Pavilion in Valparaiso. The season will wrap up on October 8 with the LaPorte County Walk at Washington Park in Michigan City.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO