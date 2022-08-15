ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte staple Comet Grill to change hands

CHARLOTTE — Dilworth’s Comet Grill will soon be under new management. Owner Tommy Noblett confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal the neighborhood bar and grill has been privately listed for sale. One of his longtime employees is set to take ownership, with the deal slated to close by early December.
WBTV

Staying on budget with back-to-school shopping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some of you still have to get those school supplies for the new year. Even for all you parents who’ve done that already, you know it won’t be long before you’re going to have to go buy more pencils, another notebook you didn’t know your child would need, or more paper.
WBTV

Charlotte woman seeks help after tree punctures home

A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced. Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The freshman student played on the men's basketball team. Delta Airlines...
WCNC

York Summerfest is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
WBTV

Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
WBTV

Funeral homes continue to help families grieve as homicide numbers climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year in Charlotte, homicides have made the headlines it seems every day. One of the first calls after a homicide is often to a funeral home. They’re the people trusted to make sure loved ones are ready for their final resting place. But the violence is one everyone hopes comes to an end.
NewsBreak
charlottemagazine.com

The Story Behind Park Road Joint Sir Edmond Halley’s

Here in Charlotte, we like to be on a first-name basis with our restaurants. There’s Al Mike’s—Alexander Michael’s in Fourth Ward. There’s Leroy Fox, Eddie’s Place, Arthur’s, and Gus’. Then there’s Sir Ed’s. That’s one of the ways you know the regulars—they...
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
WBTV

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
WSOC Charlotte

South Charlotte has one of the hottest ZIP codes for homebuying

The affluent enclave in south Charlotte that includes Ballantyne, Piper Glen and Providence Crossing is among the hottest spots in the nation for homebuying, according to an analysis by Realtor.com. To determine its rankings, Realtor.com analyzed listings data for more than 29,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. from January through...
WCNC

How to achieve the beach wave and no makeup look

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beach wave and the no makeup look are the hottest trends happening in beauty! You might be surprised how easy these two trends are to achieve. Don’t overthink it. Keep it simple. For the beach wave, all you need is a good texture spray...
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
