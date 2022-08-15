Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night OutCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte staple Comet Grill to change hands
CHARLOTTE — Dilworth’s Comet Grill will soon be under new management. Owner Tommy Noblett confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal the neighborhood bar and grill has been privately listed for sale. One of his longtime employees is set to take ownership, with the deal slated to close by early December.
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
WBTV
Staying on budget with back-to-school shopping
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some of you still have to get those school supplies for the new year. Even for all you parents who’ve done that already, you know it won’t be long before you’re going to have to go buy more pencils, another notebook you didn’t know your child would need, or more paper.
WBTV
Charlotte tenant says she isn’t getting help after tree fell on apartment and created hole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are some big problems at one Charlotte apartment complex. One woman contacted WBTV after, she says, a tree fell on her home, creating a hole she can’t seem to get fixed. “My son called me and told me um, mama, tree done fell in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Charlotte woman seeks help after tree punctures home
A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced. Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The freshman student played on the men's basketball team. Delta Airlines...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set to talk fentanyl dangers, back-to-school safety
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning. According to the CMPD, officers will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and back-to-school safety. That news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. WBTV will stream the news conference...
WBTV
Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. Volunteers with the 101 Black Men for Highland were at Woodhill Elementary School on Wednesday, bright and early to welcome students back for the first day of classes.
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
WBTV
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a traffic crash Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision. Medic said paramedics are...
WBTV
Funeral homes continue to help families grieve as homicide numbers climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year in Charlotte, homicides have made the headlines it seems every day. One of the first calls after a homicide is often to a funeral home. They’re the people trusted to make sure loved ones are ready for their final resting place. But the violence is one everyone hopes comes to an end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind Park Road Joint Sir Edmond Halley’s
Here in Charlotte, we like to be on a first-name basis with our restaurants. There’s Al Mike’s—Alexander Michael’s in Fourth Ward. There’s Leroy Fox, Eddie’s Place, Arthur’s, and Gus’. Then there’s Sir Ed’s. That’s one of the ways you know the regulars—they...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
WBTV
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
WBTV
Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County schools for the 2022-23 school year
Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
South Charlotte has one of the hottest ZIP codes for homebuying
The affluent enclave in south Charlotte that includes Ballantyne, Piper Glen and Providence Crossing is among the hottest spots in the nation for homebuying, according to an analysis by Realtor.com. To determine its rankings, Realtor.com analyzed listings data for more than 29,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. from January through...
WCNC
How to achieve the beach wave and no makeup look
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beach wave and the no makeup look are the hottest trends happening in beauty! You might be surprised how easy these two trends are to achieve. Don’t overthink it. Keep it simple. For the beach wave, all you need is a good texture spray...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University
Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
Comments / 0