ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Diana note ‘predicting death’ not handed to investigators for six years, new documentary claims

A note which says Princess Diana suggested she could die in a staged car crash was only passed to French investigators six years after the collision that killed her, according to a new documentary.The series makes claims over the “Mishcon Note”, written by the Princess of Wales’ legal adviser in 1995.It is reportedly an account of what Diana said during a meeting with Victor Mishcon and her personal private secretary at the time. It alleges Diana said a source had told her there would be efforts to “get rid of her” by April 1996 and this would take place...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy