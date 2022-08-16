ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch

ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
City
Paris, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September

Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling

IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#French Food#French Cuisine#Grapefruit#Food Drink#Best French Restaurants#Tx#Toulouse Cafe Bar
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace

CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
CONROE, TX
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bay Area Entertainer

Check out Santa Fe Soap Factory

We are a small family business dedicated to making soaps, lotions, bath bombs, as well as many other bath and body products from natural ingredients your whole family can enjoy and appreciate! We also carry essential oils and unique gifts.
SANTA FE, TX
conroetoday.com

Margaritaville Marketplace THIS WEEKEND!

LAKE CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
hhhistory.com

The Texas City Disaster

We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
TEXAS CITY, TX
pearland.com

Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday

Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy