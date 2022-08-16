Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
Popular Heights bar to open second location soon in Houston
Eight Row Flint is heading to the former Night Shift space in the East End.
houstoncitybook.com
Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch
ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
houstoncitybook.com
Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling
IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
cw39.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from...
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace
CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
Evolving with the Times, Stanton’s In Alvin Celebrates 100 Years
Not many mom-and-pop shops are able to stand the test of time, but Stanton’s Shopping Center in Alvin, about 30 miles south of Houston, has been going strong for 100 years. Its longevity can be credited to the Stanton family’s dedication and their ability to adapt to changing times.
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
Check out Santa Fe Soap Factory
We are a small family business dedicated to making soaps, lotions, bath bombs, as well as many other bath and body products from natural ingredients your whole family can enjoy and appreciate! We also carry essential oils and unique gifts.
conroetoday.com
Margaritaville Marketplace THIS WEEKEND!
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
hhhistory.com
The Texas City Disaster
We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday
Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Heavy truck plunges off SH 225 in Pasadena, man amazingly walks away
PASADENA, Texas – Two 18-wheelers were involved in a collision, causing one of the heavy trucks to flip off the overpass on State Highway 225 and Red Bluff Road, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, police said. A witness recorded dash camera video...
